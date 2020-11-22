Toronto Native Cat and The Queen To Release Honest Alt-Pop Song Called “Bear Boy”

November 20th, 2020 (New York, NY): Cat and The Queen has released her newest alt-pop single called “Bear Boy.” This track will be accompanied by a whimsical and emotionally loaded music video that will be released mid-December 2020. This is the first single off Cat and The Queen’s upcoming album, I Caught A Fish, dropping early next year.

“You know when you break up with someone and it just doesn’t feel like you want it to? Like, you want to feel like you’re free and empowered and evolved and jetsetting but instead you just feel really fucking sad. And you miss them. You miss their dirty apartment. You miss the sight of them reading comics on your toilet with the door open. You miss sleeping in their arms. Ya. That’s what this song is.” – Cat and The Queen

With her synth and prose-style vocals, Cat and The Queen wrote this simple yet emotionally weighted song as she spent months alone (during COVID-19 quarantine of Summer 2020) in a cabin in the woods, in Northern Ontario. Mixed and co-produced by CATQ’s long time collaborator, Alex Gamble, CATQ uses honest and humorous lyrics alongside a simple drumbeat — the result is the listener gets to truly visualize and humanize CATQ’s heartbreak. With only her drum machine and a sad love poem about her ex, CATQ asks: “Why does doing the right thing still hurt so much? I miss you. What else can I say?”

Cat and The Queen (CATQ) is the name that embodies both Cat Montgomery, Toronto-based singer-songwriter, and her beloved keyboard whom she calls adoringly, “The Queen.” Playing piano from a very young age, CATQ combines her musical skill with her work as a theatre artist to make each song she creates a raw and visceral experience. Two albums later, and many electrifying stage shows under her belt, Cat and The Queen is a musical and theatrical outfit that serves as an outlet to create and perform, in motion, stories of the heart.

