Music Mashups: a form of song that takes two or more relatively known songs, blending them without imperfections. This type of performance is great for easy listening but is also a platform for unheard sounds and newer artists. The most famous of my generation would be “Numb/Encore” with Linkin Park and Jay Z, so famous that for some, you can’t go without hearing the original works and the other song in between. Now that 2017 is coming to a close, here are some of the best trending music mashups of the year.

“Havana” by Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug and “She Will be Loved” by Maroon 5

Artist: Cameron Sanderson

Based in London, England, with a full and emotional voice, unique haircut, and growing following, Sanderson continues to grow his fanbase. His sound shows influence from many genres like R&B, rock & electronica of the ‘10s, and modern scene. In his mashup of pop’s pervasive “Havana” and the beloved “She Will Be Loved,” Sanderson showcases the song’s sensibilities of the memorable and the yearning.

Check Out: “Backstory” and “Quicksand”

Mashup: “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran, “Ready for It” by Taylor Swift, and “XL” by Fly by Midnight

Artist: Fly by Midnight

Based in New York, USA, singer-songwriter Justin Blythe & producer Slavo are the retro-pop duo who grows their fan base with viral covers and original works constantly known and appreciated in the modern pop/chill-wave scene. Their mashup of their original work “XL,” and Ed Sheeran & Swift’s latest releases, create the ultimate song for someone worth spending all their time and space with. And yes, there’s synth!

Check Out: “XL” and “Vinyl”

Mashup: “Weird Fishes/ Arpeggi” by Radiohead and “The Bed’s Too Big Without You” by The Police

Artist: Elise Trouw

About: Based in California, USA, Trouw grows her fanbase by her love of contemporary and rock music. Blending and looping the signatures found in both band’s notable works (chords and bass line), Trouw continues to make it her own, carrying the mashup with lyrics of regret, reflection, and a bridge of someone unable to forget.

Check Out: “Unraveling”

Whether or not you are musically-inclined or just have a really great ear, chances are there’s a mashup ready to jam out to or ready for primetime. With infinite streaming platforms, various instruments, and wide landscape for all things music, take a chance and support the many mashups or draft your own mashup for someone else to enjoy this year.

Read more Music News on ClicheMag.com

Trending Music Mashups of the Year: Featured image courtesy of Fly By Midnight