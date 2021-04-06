TWINNIE ANNOUNCES ‘HOLLYWOOD GYPSY (REIMAGINED) EP

British country-pop singer/songwriter Twinnie will release a reimagined 5-track EP on Saturday, April 17th in celebration of the 1-year anniversary of her debut studio album ‘Hollywood Gypsy’. The record went on to be named as BBC Radio 2’s Album Of The Week following its chart peak of number 1 in the UK iTunes Country Chart and a five-week consecutive stay in the UK Country Top-20 Chart. The album has also been streamed in excess of 7 million times across Spotify and was re-released as an acoustic package late last year.

And now to bring a new dimension to the hit crossover record, award-winning performer Twinnie will share are imagined EP featuring five songs off the CD as you’ve never heard them before. Bringing a dynamic and powerful new stylistic to several of the tracks the York performer will deliver an emotive vocal and allow fans to find a new favorite with this exciting take on the album.

<a href="https://twinnieofficial.bandcamp.com/album/hollywood-gypsy-reimagined" data-wpel-link="external" rel="external noopener noreferrer">Hollywood Gypsy (Reimagined) by TWINNIE</a>

Released exclusively via bandcamp the collection will act as a bridge to new music from the pop-influenced artist who is currently in Nashville, USA working on new material with a number of revered producers with the projectset to be released via her US label BBR Music Group soon.

HOLLYWOOD GYPSY (REIMAGINED) TRACKLIST:

Better When I’m Drunk (Reimagined)

I Love You Now Change (Reimagined)

Hollywood Gypsy (Reimagined)

Daddy Issues (Reimagined)

Feeling Of Falling (Reimagined)

Images provided by Twinnie