TWINNIE ANNOUNCES ‘HOLLYWOOD GYPSY (REIMAGINED) EP

by Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Twinnie

British country-pop singer/songwriter Twinnie will release a reimagined 5-track EP on Saturday, April 17th in celebration of the 1-year anniversary of her debut studio album ‘Hollywood Gypsy’. The record went on to be named as BBC Radio 2’s Album Of The Week following its chart peak of number 1 in the UK iTunes Country Chart and a five-week consecutive stay in the UK Country Top-20 Chart. The album has also been streamed in excess of 7 million times across Spotify and was re-released as an acoustic package late last year.

And now to bring a new dimension to the hit crossover record, award-winning performer Twinnie will share are imagined EP featuring five songs off the CD as you’ve never heard them before. Bringing a dynamic and powerful new stylistic to several of the tracks the York performer will deliver an emotive vocal and allow fans to find a new favorite with this exciting take on the album.

Released exclusively via bandcamp the collection will act as a bridge to new music from the pop-influenced artist who is currently in Nashville, USA working on new material with a number of revered producers with the projectset to be released via her US label BBR Music Group soon.

HOLLYWOOD GYPSY (REIMAGINED) TRACKLIST:

Better When I’m Drunk (Reimagined)
I Love You Now Change (Reimagined)
Hollywood Gypsy (Reimagined)
Daddy Issues (Reimagined)
Feeling Of Falling (Reimagined)

Images provided by Twinnie

