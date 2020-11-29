Viral Superstar with Multi-million Streams

CAROLINE has announced today’s release of her eagerly awaited new single. “Against US” is available now at all DSPs and streaming services; an official companion 24-hour video series – directed by CAROLINE and featuring 24 music videos in 24 hours from fall to school to Tik Tok themed visuals.

“Against US,” produced by Dan Book (Britney Spears, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Shania Twain, Demi Lovato, etc.) follows CAROLINE’s popular July release of “Simple” that dominated official Spotify playlists such as “Teen Beats,” “New Music Friday,” and “Pop Rising Philippines.” To further celebrate today’s release, CAROLINE is launching a radio show. “The CAROLINE Radio Show” will highlight CAROLINE’S songs and other songs that have significantly impacted her life.

CAROLINE’s ambitious, passionate, pure, and positive spirit have made her one of the most sought after and adored rising pop singers. “Already There”– which was a viral Tik Tok hit with over 100 million views and 16K dances and memes – made a stunning impression on young girls across the world with its chill, feel-good vibe.

CAROLINE’s career is highlighted by a truly remarkable string of fan-favorite singles. Her debut single “I Know Better” has been streamed 3 million times, followed by the meme-worthy certified smash, “On & Off,” and the YouTube viral hit “We Should Break-Up.” And her latest hit, “Simple,” has been a playlist magnet across all streaming services and affirming CAROLINE has a powerful force so early on in her career.

CAROLINE has been featured in countless publications this year, including but not limited to Hype Machine, Teens Wanna Know, Naluda Magazine, Inbeat, The Teen Magazine, VMN Music, and has been played on over 300 radio stations.

At the end of the day, CAROLINE is a storyteller, and her newest song “Against US” is another example of her signature songwriting. You can always count on CAROLINE to create songs with a catchy beat that makes you tap your feet and include lyrics such as “I laugh thinkin’ bout your name to get through the pain.” CAROLINE is loved for her music skills, and is also known for her daily live streams, headbands, spunky personality, pink wardrobe, themes, glitterfuldays, on-going announcements of new projects, suicide prevention, and for her to be your BFF!

CAROLINE doesn’t refer to her supporters as “fans,” but instead they are her BFFs; because in 2020, there is a chronic feeling of loneliness and depression among Gen Zs, and CAROLINE’s mission is to create real friendships and a feeling of unity and belonging with her “BFFs!” Her music has already been a source of empowerment, inclusivity, vulnerability, and safety for our rising generation, and we can’t wait to see what this young starlet does next! The best is yet to come!

Images provided by CAROLINE, LLC