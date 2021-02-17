Viral TikTok Trend Helps Dirty Heads’ Single “Vacation” Make A Global Impact

In response to the trend, frontman Jared Watson did his own version of it on the band’s TikTok account, @dirty_heads . On 2/6/21, he sneezed into his arm, which phased into him performing the track onstage in front of thousands of fans at a concert in Florida.

The band originally wrote the song about paying tribute to those who love their jobs. For those that don’t, there’s still time to try something else. Life’s too short not to do something we’re passionate about. Released in 2017 as part of their sixth studio album, SWIM TEAM, the song was #1 on Billboard Hot Rock& was a top 10 hit on the Mediabase Alternative Airplay Chart. In 2018, they performed the track on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and released their own beer, Vacation Session Ale + Pineapple, partnering with Huntington Beach’s Four Sons Brewery. Now, with its resurgence, the song has skyrocketed to this organic viral moment, giving them new fans on different mediums, and increased streams across all platforms by 40 percent. This has significantly increased the band’s profile in International markets, earning the song introductions on over 25 viral international playlists, viral and pop playlists with massive global reach, 500 percent increase of Shazams, entry on the Shazam Global Top 200 Chart and TikTok daily, weekly, trending videos and all-time top track charts.

Watson commented on the trend, “We’re stoked people are drawing inspiration from the song and the message behind the lyrics. It was cool to see the trend grow organically and watch people enjoying life, whether it’s at work or on vacation. That’s what the track’s all about.” You can watch a newly released vertical video starting today of the band doing what they love, performing to thousands of fans, while integrating some of the above mentioned clips. Watch / Share HERE

The band released the current single, “Bum Bum” (featuring Villain Park), in July, while in quarantine, to tide fans over until they finish their eighth studio album, scheduled to be released later this year through Better Noise Music.

In the meantime, fans can find the band on a string of festival dates, starting on April 18 at Reggae Rise Up Las Vegas, April 25 at High Tide Festival in Tempe, AZ, and a couple headlining dates including the infamous Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, with G. Love & Special Sauce, and the band’s second annual one-day Orlando Vacation festival featuring Sublime with Rome and a roster of other acts. See below for the full itinerary. Tickets are available HERE

DIRTY HEADS —Jared Watson [vocals], Dustin “Duddy B” Bushnell [vocals/guitar], Jon Olazabal [percussion], Matt Ochoa [drums], and David Foral [bass]—have been redefining the sound of Southern California since 2003. With over 1.3 billion streams to date, the group has been inhaling alternative, hip-hop, reggae and rock, and exhaling one irresistible, infectious anthem after another. They have released six studio albums and have had seven Top 20 hits at Alternative radio, including their RIAA gold-certified smashes “Lay Me Down” and “Vacation.”

DIRTY HEADS 2021 TOUR DATES

April 18, 2021 – Las Vegas, NV – Reggae Rise Up Las Vegas

April 25, 2021 – Tempe, AZ – High Tide Festival

July 1, 2021 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 24, 2021 – Orlando, FL – Dirty Heads Orlando Vacation 2021

September 17, 2021 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest 2021

September 18, 2021 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2021

*All dates are subject to change.