Australian artist WAFIA is in the midst of her biggest year yet. The bold singer-songwriter of Iraqi-Syrian descent made waves lending her angelic vocals to Louis the Child’s smash hit summer jam “Better Not.” Wafia joined the Interscope Records duo to perform the song during their sets at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the stunning Red Rocks Amphitheater near Morrison, Colorado.

During all the buzz, Wafia retreated to a studio in Los Angeles to begin quietly working on new music. Today she’s unveiled the first creation from that process, an upbeat track entitled ”I’m Good”.

With a captivating electronic bass beat, Wafia’s new song ”I’m Good” is an infectious indie-pop gem. Her lyrics are unapologetic, brutally honest, and shows she has no regrets leaving someone in the past. The bridge strips back the beat adding in a tropical vibe making her empowering words even stronger. According to Wafia the song was an attempt at writing a self-fulfilling prophecy. At the time I could foresee heartbreak that I was going to have to work through and I wanted to write the song that Id want to hear at the end of it all. There was this running joke between myself and Wrabel that wed love to write a song with the word loser in it and the song came together very quickly after that.

LISTEN: