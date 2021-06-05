Wavy Trees Embrace Weirdness In New Music Video “Nobody Cares”

After the success of their debut single “I Wanna Go Out,” Wavy Trees are back with a new music video for their latest single, “Nobody Cares.” An ode to the distracted nature of our world today, the video depicts the loneliness of being weird amongst people trying to fit in, and the happiness that can be found when you finally meet a person who can accept you and be a little weird too.

“Everyone has a story but not everyone is in the best chapter of their story, so ‘Nobody Cares’ is a call to all to take a second to help each other in these fast times we are living in.” – Wavy Trees

If Wayne’s World and Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure collided in an alternate reality House party, Los Angeles based Wavy Trees would be the band playing in the backyard. The cosmic bartender at this gathering would be mixing swaggering hard rock riffs with the attitude and energy of garage-punk, dumping it into a shaker and pouring out a potent cocktail of we-could-give-a-fuck fun.

Wavy Trees is made up of Zack “Moondog” Smith on lead vox/guitar/piano, Jason Espirito on guitar, Brian Duke on bass/guitar, and Jack Gallner on drums. The band is produced by the legendary Jay Baumgardner (Seether, Bush, Papa Roach, Lacuna Coil, Otherwise), and Ron Geffen from Rockland Studios helped bring the video to life.

“The real story behind the video is, instead of thinking about how crazy someone looks doing something or judging anybody, we should accept everyone for however they are no matter what they look like, sound like or whatever situation they are in. We can’t all just work all our lives and get lost in the system that leads to nothing! We gotta take the time to be weird, do what we want and be there for eachother.” – Wavy Trees

Check out “Nobody Cares” on the band’s official YouTube channel, and stream the song on all streaming platforms today.

