We the Commas are ‘Custom Made’ to Perfection

San Diego-based band of brothers, We the Commas, returns with a music video for their new single “Custom Made.” The beachy track features the soothing harmonies from brothers Cam, Jordy and Lenny Comma while combining contemporary pop elements with nostalgic jazz instrumentals and R&B melodies.

We the Commas continues to deliver a timeless sound that has the ability to touch generations. We caught up with the band to discuss their unique sound, latest single, and what it’s like working with family!

Cliché: How has quarantine been for you? Have you been making music in a different way because of it?

Band: It definitely took some adjusting, but we have figured out how to be happy and thrive in this new reality. We picked up some new hobbies, started playing hella video games again, and spending time with our family. As far as making music goes, we have continued to make a ton of music. School online has allowed us to create a ton of music together too. The recording process has changed a little bit due to social distancing so we are finding new ways to record with minimal people around. We’ve been having Zoom sessions so we don’t have to meet in person.

You’ve deemed your sound as “Surf Alternative R&B.” Can you describe what that sound is and what inspires you to make that genre of music?

BAND: “SARB” is a mixture of all of our earliest musical influences. Our parents had us listening to a wide variety of music. Everything from Stevie Wonder, Maxwell, India.Arie to Pearl Jam, Green Day, Nirvana, and The Dave Matthews Band was in constant rotation in the house. We grew up on the coast of San Diego and that beachy sound heavily influenced the music we create as well. Shout out to Young the Giant and the Last Dinosaurs too, we love you guys!

Talk about “Custom Made.” What was the process behind creating this single?

BAND: “Custom Made” was inspired by a real conversation at our favorite look out point. One of our homies was showing off his new custom made stetson wide brim hat. There was something that hit hard about those words “Custom Made” that immediately inspired the chorus. Out of nowhere Cam started singing “I’m custom made for your love” over guitar. The boys all went crazy in the car because it felt like a dope chorus. Cam came home and showed Len and he wrote his verse and Jordy wrote his verse shortly after.

Tell me about the vision behind the “Custom Made” music video?

BAND: The video for “Custom Made” is about the journey of finding the right fit. It can be anything in life – a partner, a motorcycle, a board, an outfit. You just realize when something or someone fits you so well, it’s just gotta be custom made. We played around with the concept of us as a band trying to find a visual outfit, whether it be because of others preconceived notions or just trial and error. In the end, what fits us is what we naturally wear anyway. But we did like all the outfits in the video though!

Watch the video for “Custom Made” here!

As a band of brothers, what is your general collaborative music process like? Are there certain aspects of music that each of you like to focus on individually?

BAND: Typically, one of us will come up with an idea and it inspires us to write about it from our own perspective. We add harmonies accordingly, and if it’s lit, the song sticks. Then we bring the song to our producer and he is able to execute our vision adding that ‘Chris Rosa spice’ as we like to call it.

Who are some of your musical inspirations?

BAND: Frank Ocean, India.Arie, Young the Giant, Justin Bieber, Fleet Foxes, Santos and Johnny, The 1975, Daniel Caesar, The Ink Spots, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band, The Last Dinosaurs, Chance the Rapper, Superduperkyle, Anderson Paak, Mac Miller, Norah Jones, Colbie Callait, The Jonas Brothers, Counting Crows, Playboi Carti, Logic, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Juice Wrld, Neil Young, James Taylor, John Legend, Sergio Mendes, Robert Glasper, Jacob Collier, Al Green, Black Eyed Peas, Jai Waetford, Ryan O’Shaughnessy, Childish Gambino, Pierre Bourne, Drake, Tobi Lou, and Summer walker to name a FEW…

What’s next for you as a band?

BAND: We’re close to finishing recording our first album so technically what’s next is recording our next album! Haha. We actually have another single after this and then the release of our first EP. Then we hope to drop the full album!

We the Commas journey began in their family living room. The soundtrack to their childhood includes the likes of Stevie Wonder and the Jackson 5. As they grew older and developed their love and talent for music, they harvested their inspirations from their roots. Lenny, Jordy and Cam have been deliberate with each lyric they’ve penned. As brothers, they recognize that the music they deliver is a representation of the values they embody. With each release they are being given an opportunity to present an honest illustration of the men they were raised to be. By relying on each other, their loved ones and their SoCal roots to guide them through their musical journey, the sky’s the limit for We the Commas!

Read more Music Interviews at ClicheMag.com

Images Provided by Omar Guerra and Chris Rosa