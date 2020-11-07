We the Commas Release Their Debut SARB EP

We the Commas – comprised of Lenny, Cam, and Jordy Comma. Introducing So-Cal band of brothers– comprised of Having felt like there’s no one box they could check off to describe themselves, as individuals or to fully encompass their musicality, the band coined the term SARB (aka Surf Alternative R&B). It all really depends on the mood and is heavily inspired by their upbringing as Black men living on the coast of Southern California.

PopMatters said, “The band find a balance between throwback surf and doo-wop alongside modern alt-rock and R&B… as young Black men, they aim to redefine the mainstream perception of what beach town boys look and sound like.” Refusing to conform to stereotypes of sonic pop, rock, and R&B traditions, the newcomers are ready to shake things up as they put their own modern spin on their classic influences. It’s not often one sees a group of Black artists who surf and skate just as much as they play music, yet We the Commas embrace going against the societal grain and are all about staying authentic to who you truly are.said,

Since their official arrival in June, We the Commas have garnered the attention of publications like Affinity Magazine, Alternative Press, American Songwriter, idobi Radio, indie88, Popular TV, Spindle Magazine, and American Songwriter who raved, “like the Beach Boys did six decades before them, We the Commas manifest that unmistakable musical feel and sound of the surf and sand. You can almost taste the brine in the brushed snare as it steadies their gentle acoustic guitars and three-part harmonies.”

“Sherry.” It’s a blend of chill acoustics that are soothing as the waves they love to surf, as well as soulful vocals that reflect various emotions – from falling in lust to finding life’s purpose. Inspired by the likes of Santo & Johnny, Stevie Wonder, The Ink Spots and Nat King Cole, their sophomore single “Custom Made” features romantic harmonies lifted from the golden years. Lenny adds “I think we’re different because we are bringing in elements from 50’s pop, R&B and classic jazz which is a combination we don’t see much in today’s mainstream music.” Their latest single“Pissed Off“ combines bonafide lyrics with a commanding melody and electrifying guitar riffs. Trading in the soothing melodies and chill vibes found in “Custom Made” and “Sherry” that make up what they’ve coined as SARB (aka Surf Alternative R&B), the trio continues to separate themselves from the rest with their outstanding versatility. While their previous releases transported listeners to the beachside, the epic “Pissed Off” video takes you on an action packed journey across the desert throughout southern California. The band stole our hearts with their debut singleIt’s a blend of chill acoustics that are soothing as the waves they love to surf, as well as soulful vocals that reflect various emotions – from falling in lust to finding life’s purpose. Inspired by the likes ofand, their sophomore singlefeatures romantic harmonies lifted from the golden years. Lenny addsTheir latest singlecombines bonafide lyrics with a commanding melody and electrifying guitar riffs. Trading in the soothing melodies and chill vibes found inandthat make up what they’ve coined as(aka), the trio continues to separate themselves from the rest with their outstanding versatility. While their previous releases transported listeners to the beachside, the epicvideo takes you on an action packed journey across the desert throughout southern California.

Their journey began early in their family living room void of cable, singing Motown classics like Stevie Wonder and The Jackson 5 on an old school boombox, and later playing games like Rock Band. Music lessons soon followed and toys turned into real instruments, eventually leading to the formation of We the Commas. Quickly establishing themselves in their local Southern California music scene, We the Commas previously performed on San Diego’s KUSI Morning Show as well as for their March of Dimes charity event in Balboa Park, and hosted a weekly three-hour gig at The Bunker House in Oceanside. It’s no surprise their drive captured the attention of one of their very own inspirations The Head and The Heart, Young the Giant, and acclaimed hip-hop/R&B producers like Rex Kudo (Post Malone, Young Thug, Nav, Lil Uzi Vert) and Charlie Handsome (Travis Scott, Khalid, The Weeknd, Drake) before even launching their project. Recently they were reposted on Instagram by Young the Giant, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and Pink Sweat$, among others.

