What the Grammy Nominations Should Be

Every year, the Recording Academy sparks a debate over how they got the Grammy nominations wrong. As much as we blame the Recording Academy, there’s no real way to please everyone. That being said, there are always some clear artists that they snub, and a few that many people feel should not have even been nominated. For the sake of this list, by “many people”, I’m referring to myself. So, in modifying the nominations for these categories that I’ve revised, I tried to consider that the list of artists should reflect more than just my own musical taste. Some of the artists may be on two different spectrums of popularity, but in a way, that’s one way to make everyone happy.

Album of the Year

Nominees:

Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B

By the Way, I Forgive You – Brandi Carlile

Scorpion – Drake

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Beerbongs & Bentleys – Post Malone

Dirty Computer – Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired by – Various Artists

Who the Nominees Should Be:

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Dirty Computer – Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired by – Various Artists

Lush – Snail Mail

Whack World – Tierra Whack

Room 25 – Noname

Daytona – Pusha T

Post Malone, Cardi B, Drake, and Brandi Carlile had a great year in terms of streaming. It’s not that there albums were bad, but the albums that replaced them in my last were far better.

Song of the Year

Nominees:

“All the Stars” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Boo’d Up” – Ella Mai

“God’s Plan” – Drake

“In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes

“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, & Grey

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“This is America” – Childish Gambino

Who the Nominees Should Be:

“All the Stars” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“This is America” – Childish Gambino

“Pristine” – Snail Mail

“Slow Burn” – Kacey Musgraves

“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott & Drake

“Nobody” – Mitski

“Reborn” – KIDS SEE GHOSTS

“Black Truck” – Mereba

I feel like this category takes streams into account for more than the actual quality of the song. For that reason, I removed some songs and replaced them.

Best New Artist

Nominees:

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Who the Nominees Should Be:

Chloe x Halle

H.E.R.

Jorja Smith

Snail Mail

J.I.D

Tierra Whack

Kali Uchis

Bad Bunny

This was a tough one because there are always new, talented artists emerging. A lot of times with new artists, the label really determines your outreach. The reasons I removed most of the original nominees is because the artists I replaced them with had a better year, disregarding how much push they got from their labels.

Best Rap Album

Nominees:

Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B

Swimming – Mac Miller

Victory Lap – Nipsey Hussle

Daytona – Pusha T

Astroworld – Travis Scott

Who the Nominees Should Be:

DiCaprio 2 – J.I.D

Swimming – Mac Miller

Room 25 – Noname

Daytona – Pusha T

Whack World – Tierra Whack

This is category that should be mainly about the quality of the album. If the category is “Best Rap Album”, then the best rap albums should be nominated.

