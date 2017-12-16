If you’re like me, then that means you don’t start listening to Christmas music until the week of December 25th. Unfortunately, that also means you may run into a few moments here and there where you just really can’t think of something new to listen to. There isn’t one specific formula for what makes a good winter album. For me, anything that makes me feel warm usually does the trick. To make your life a little easier, I’ve rounded up a list of winter albums for when you’re tired of Christmas music.

For Emma, Forever Ago by Bon Iver

Often regarded as one of the best breakup albums of all time, Bon Iver’s debut record isn’t meant for rocking around the Christmas tree. Written in a cabin in the woods of Wisconsin, this album was Justin Vernon’s way of dealing with his breakup from a longtime girlfriend and his band, all while recovering from health issues. This icy take on what it means to start anew in the midst of what feels like an avalanche is perfect for snowy days where you don’t feel like stepping into the windy, outside world.