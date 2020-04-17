pandemic-insurance-won't-save-music-festivals

Pandemic insurance will likely be a top priority for music festivals, concerts and all other major events once the coronavirus subsides … but it’s going to be a while before coverage is even possible. This type of insurance is out of the question…
Cliché
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.
Follow Us