Picturesque Potential – 7 Tips For Getting the Most Out of a Photo Booth Experience

Are you someone who is considering hiring a photo booth in Sydney?

If so, you may have a few queries or may be scratching your head about how to make the most of your photo booth experience. Hiring a photo booth for any event you are hosting is truly an amazing way to provide your guests with some extra entertainment on the day of your party.

On top of that, it is also a great way to capture awesome shots of all the people who came to your special event. Read on to find out out 7 tips for getting the most out of a photo booth experience!

Get Decorating!

Nothing is worse than a boring looking photo booth – this is why customizing and decorating your booth is so crucial. Your aim is to really capture the attention of your guests, and decorating is a fantastic way to achieve this goal. Always ensure that your photo booth is decorated in sync with the theme or colors that are used for your party or event. You can even go all out and get props for your photo booth that your guests can have fun with!

The Right Backdrop Is Crucial

What is the point of awesome photos with a dull backdrop?

The right backdrop for photos is an absolute essential and is an integral step towards making the most out of your photo booth experience. Depending on the occasion, you may want to go for deep, bold colors or really rock out with gold sequins, rainbows and clouds. The choice is yours, so feel free to show off your creativity on the day of your special event.

Collect Photos In A Book

To really get guests engaged, you may want to consider providing a guest book or box for your guests to put their photos in. There is nothing better than sitting back at the end of an event and looking through your happy guests photos. Top tip: provide a pair of scissors and a few marker pens so that your guests can cut some photos out to bring home with them and write a message on the images they choose to paste in your guest book!

Creativity Is Completely Free!

Creativity doesn’t have to end at decorations, props and guest books. It is key that one injects some creativity into the photos themselves! The best photos are the ones that come out of pure, candid creativity. Pull a funny face, pick people up or make bunny ears behind your best friends head. Leave all inhibitions at home and have a great time!

Don’t Forget The Hashtags

It seems that the hashtag has become as ubiquitous as sliced bread.

Everywhere you go, every event you attend, people seem to have a dedicated hashtag for their special day. A unified hashtag allows all your guests to share their photos as well as view it on social media platforms such as Instagram. Furthermore, this helps create some social media buzz which in turn promotes your event, costing you absolutely nothing! Get crazy with the hashtags!

Time It Right

The cost for renting or hiring a photo booth usually depends on how long you hire it for, so consider the best time to have your booth set up. Ideal times are mid event, when everyone is still around and having a blast, or after dinner when most guests have had a chance to mingle and get to know each other.

Lastly, Don’t Leave Yourself Out

We know that you are busy prepping, hosting and getting all things perfect for your event – but hey, don’t leave yourself out when it comes to the photo booth fun. After all that hard work, you deserve to relax, let loose and have a dozen or so goofy photos of yourself as a reward for all the time and effort you have spent creating a fantastic event!

With these 7 excellent tips on getting the most out of a photo booth experience, we are sure that your next event and its photo booth will be an absolute hit with your guests!

Images provided by Flickr CC License and thepartystarters.com.au.