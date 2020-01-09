The influence of color on photos is extremely important. Color is an integral artistic component of any photo. Anyone who stands behind the camera knows that color correction is a complex science that can completely change the viewer’s perception of the image. Would you like to master this skill? Read on to learn all about the emotional connotations of all the colors of the rainbow.

Red

This color has a long-standing association with such strong emotions as passion, excitement and even danger. Red is very rare in nature, so it’s considered valuable to photographers. The first example that comes to your mind is a sunset that appears once a day in perfect weather. Fall forest is also something that can be captured in just a few months of the year. Red shades can also be found in the landscape, for example, canyons or rocks.

Red can also be used during portraiture. But remember that this color is very attractive and takes away almost all the attention. The red eyes of a person or animal also look charming.

Orange

Shades of orange are not uncommon. You can find brown everywhere as it is the color of the earth and trees. Bright orange is often found among vegetables and fruits such as pumpkin and orange. But what do people feel when they see this color? The heat envelops the viewer and, unlike red, does not cause aggressive associations. Orange objects cannot be called passive in the photo, especially when they are in a cold environment.

Yellow

From childhood, we associate yellow with the warmth and positive of the sun. In nature, we often find its shades mixed with orange and green, such as sunset or fresh grass. But it’s “pure” yellow that has the strongest effect. Sand, fall leaves, and even the sun at certain times of the day work well in photographs. If you want to create a joyful positive image during portrait shooting, use yellow fabrics and objects.

Green

This color is associated with grass, young leaves, and nature in general. Green means life and peace. It can also be used to show youth and inexperience. Green is called the warmest of the coldest colors. Its shades in any quantity in the photo can capture all our attention since our visual systems recognize green more than any other color.

Blue

Goethe in his “Theory of Colors” of 1810, said that the blue “pulls us along.” And this expression perfectly describes the essence of this color. After all, it is directly related to distance in the real world. Blue immense sky and deep waters seem inaccessible for people.

An interesting fact, a study by Instagram shows that blue images get more likes than photos with warmer colors. This is due to the fact that the shades of red and orange don’t look well on the smaller screen, but blue isn’t so distracting.

It’s important to note that dark blue and light blue represent slightly different emotions. Dark shades are often associated with bad premonition, while light blue is softer and much more optimistic. Despite this, both of them are not dangerous, but rather speak of a calm time, when the storm hasn’t yet arrived or is already behind.

Purple

Purple is a rarity in natural landscapes and often appears among flowers. Sometimes you can meet it in small quantities in the form of a mixture with blue, forming a bluish-purple hue of the sky or sea. This color has historical roots and is often associated with royal wealth and power. Its shades can fill the photo with calmness.

How to work with color while editing

The main rule of photo post-processing is not to go far from the original but only to emphasize its advantages. Speaking of color, you can brighten the primary color to increase its effect on the image. Playing with contrast and its settings you create a big difference between light and dark shades and you can also emphasize warm objects in a cold environment and vice versa. Don’t be afraid to experiment.

The main difficulty in working with colors is to make them harmonize with each other and look natural. This is the hardest to achieve when working with a portrait since the colors should look perfect with the skin tone of a model. The best solution is to edit the skin. You can make it with effects and layers in Photoshop or change skin color online quickly and without experience in this field. There are special applications for working with color and other characteristics of the photo.

Retouchme.com photo app has many features including skin editing set. So, you can change its tone as well as remove the imperfections. This auto skin retouch app was created by professional editors, so the result always looks perfect. Retouchme is considered one of the best of its kind and is popular among photographers.

The sense of color and the ability to choose the right shades are important qualities for a photographer. So, you can influence the emotions of people who look at your photos. Studying theoretical aspects is important but you must also rely on your own taste and feelings. You can take pictures in one color scheme, or switch from cold to warm shades in each work. The main thing is not to underestimate the power of color.

Read more fashion articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay