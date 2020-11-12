Biden Wins but Trump Demands Recount

Joe Biden – Healer or Stealer?

Perspective is everything in life and if you have any doubts, all you need to do is take to Twitter to see the same political topic viewed in completely different lights. One sees black, the other sees white, while no one seems to be interested in the shades of grey except the silent majority on both sides.

Although the votes have been tabulated to an arithmetic certainty that Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States, Donald Trump does not intend to go quietly into that good night. President Trump claims he won and has asked to recount the votes because of voter fraud and shenanigans at the polling stations.



According to a GOP pollster in Detroit, some 200,000 ballots arrived at around 3:00 AM on Election Day, with every one of them a vote for Biden. That same pollster stated another 36,000 showed up at approximately 7:30 AM and Democrat pollsters would not allow any Republican pollsters within six-feet of the counting.

As of this writing, with 99 percent of the Michigan votes tabulated, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by roughly 146,000 votes which would most certainly put those 16 electoral votes into question if those 236,000 Biden votes are fraudulent.

One of those protesting the specter of illegal voting in Michigan is Mark Springer, who stated he received several other people’s ballots in his mailbox.

“I got seven mail-in ballots sent to my apartment. Everybody got one. Some of them got people who haven’t been there for 10 years. I mean, there were stack of them,” said Springer.

District 108 Representative Beau LaFave stated, “It is unfair for the Democrat Party to stand here and whine and complain and scream and yell that we want some coup of the government and just hand the thing to Trump illegally and forget about everybody that serves at a local level who are within one or two or 10 or 15 votes. Meanwhile, there are thousands of people in this state that have first hand, they believe, knowledge of illegal votes being cast. That is not fair to our local elected officials.”

On the flip side, District 5 Representative Cynthia A. Johnson expressed her thoughts in an emotional response to the recount efforts, “I’m embarrassed that we had to come here today to put doubt in the process. Every vote should count. For them to say, ‘Well I got a phone call from this person and that person.’ Hell, we get a lot of untruths out of the White House.”

If you listen to the political pundits, Donald Trump’s chances of winning this election by recount are slim and none –

and Slim just left town. However, the lawsuits have been filed and Trump has the might and fury of the U.S. government behind him…or at least his branch of it.

Deb Otis, a senior research analyst at FairVote wrote in a blog post, “In the 5,778 statewide elections over the last 20 years, there have been 31 completed statewide recounts. Only three of those 31 recounts overturned the outcome of the race. In all three, the original margin of victory was less than 0.05%.”

“Given past election recounts with outcome reversals, we should not expect outcome reversals unless the margin of victory is within 0.1% at most,” Otis continued.

Perhaps Trump’s best chance of a better result rests in Georgia where he trails Biden by roughly 7,200 votes. Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, appreciates the razor-thin margin between the candidates and remarked, “The final tally in Georgia at this point has huge implications for the entire country. The stakes are high and emotions are high on all sides. We will not let those debates distract us from our work. We will get it right, and we will defend the integrity of our elections,” Raffensperger said Friday.

Pennsylvania is another critical state that Trump had opened up a 700,000-vote advantage before the left-leaning mail-in ballots were counted. The recent numbers indicate Biden now has a 34,000-vote lead and if that widens then a recount is unlikely unless the Trump camp can prove there was overt fraud involved. Needless to say, America will have to wait and see.

