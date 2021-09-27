5 Must-Haves from The Estée Lauder Companies ‘Pink Ribbon Products’

In the United States,1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. As of 2021, breast cancer became the most commonly diagnosed form of cancer worldwide. The statistics surrounding the growth rate of breast cancer cases are both eye-opening and heartbreaking. It is imperative that now, more than ever, substantial progress is made toward finding a cure for this disease. Advancements in technology and breakthroughs in results occur every day. These glimmers of hope all the more solidify the dire need for a cure. Raising awareness and funding research are the pivotal ways we can continue to work towards a breast cancer-free world.

Each year, the month of October welcomes us with warm pumpkin-spiced love. As we make our autumnal transition, it is important to remember that October is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month. While we love, support, and commemorate all those affected by the disease year-round, October allows us to drive our attention and energy towards making a difference. The Estée Lauder Companies are doing just that. To honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Estée Lauder Companies are continuing their efforts with their exciting 2021 Breast Cancer Campaign!

Creating a breast cancer-free world has always been the mission of The Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign. Upon reviewing the jarring statistics of the widespread growth of breast cancer cases, The Campaign’s mission was reaffirmed. For this year’s Campaign, The Estée Lauder Companies’ has partnered with nineteen of its iconic brands to create limited-time-offer Pink Ribbon Products. This year’s incredible products include new additions from brands like Michael Kors and Clinique! The Pink Ribbon Products are definite must-haves, beautifully crafted in iconic pink packaging. The best part about the Pink Ribbon Products is that a portion of the sale of the products helps raise funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the highest-rated non-profit breast cancer organization in the U.S., dedicated to funding the world’s most promising research.

The Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign remains steadfast in its commitments to raise awareness, drive progress, and ultimately help find a cure for this disease through the advancements of research, education, and medical services. As this exciting Campaign begins, we want to share our 5 Must-Haves from the illustrious Pink Ribbon Products, available this October!

Our 5 Must-Haves!

La Mer Crème de la Mer The Moisturizing Cream – Of course we had to start off with the legendary moisturizing cream from La Mer. The luxuriously rich cream imbues even the driest of skin with ultra-hydrating moisture. Your skin will be soft, supple, and smoother than ever before! The best part about this cream is that La Mer will be donating 100% of the purchase price to the BCRF during the month of October! Bobbi Brown, Powerful Pinks Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Duo – Gone are the days of lathering your lips with low pigment, sticky gloss. These Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Glosses are exactly what you need! These non-sticky and ultra-shiny lip glosses glide across your lips and provide the perfect burst of color that lasts for hours! The shades Love Letter and New Romantic are perfect for the Fall! In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics will be donating 100% of the purchase price to the BCRF! Darphin INTRAL Daily Rescue Serum – If your skin is prone to redness and irritation then this serum is exactly what you need! The INTRAL Daily Rescue Serum maintains its fabulous reputation as a must-have product due to its lightweight and fast-absorbing qualities. The soothing hydration you get from this product is unmatched. Darphin will be donating 100% of the purchase price of their INTRAL Daily Rescue Serum to the BCRF! Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream – skin is vital. This As the cold air comes in, maintaining the hydration of yourskin is vital. This Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream from Dr. Jart+ is a game-changer when it comes to hydration! A little goes a long way with this product. The soft cream soothes the look of dry and irritated skin. It is one of the best defenses against dryness and a must-have for the upcoming fall and winter seasons! In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Jart+ will be donating 100% of the purchase price of the Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream to the BCRF! Michael Kors Gorgeous! Eau de Parfum – of women and the strength they hold. Michael Kors This beautiful scent is an ode to the celebrationof women and the strength they hold. Michael Kors Gorgeous! is a bold floral woody fragrance that embodies confidence. Key notes of the fragrance include: floral bouquet, tobacco accord, and comforting woods. This limited-edition release is definitely a must-have for any woman. In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Michael Kors will be donating 100% of the purchase price of the Michael Kors Gorgeous! Eau de Parfum to the BCRF!

We are so excited for The Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign this year! The selection of Pink Ribbon Products is exquisite and enticing. The best part of The Campaign is the ability for everyone to make a difference. We all have the opportunity to take part in supporting the important work that the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) does every day. Throughout October, and always, we honor and celebrate all those affected by breast cancer.

Photo Credit: The Estée Lauder Companies