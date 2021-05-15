Becca Cosmetics, a cruelty free makeup brand owned by Estee Lauder and sold at Sephora and Ulta, has a cult-like following and is known for its innovative highlighters. Unfortunately, Becca Cosmetics is shutting down permanently in September, largely due to the pandemic. According to an official statement posted on their website in February: “At BECCA, an accumulation of challenges, together with the global impact of COVID-19, has sadly been more than our business can withstand, and we have had to make the heartbreaking decision to close down the BECCA brand at the end of September 2021.” However, it’s not too late to still rock a glowy face full of the brand. Here are 3 iconic Becca Cosmetics products to stock up on before they close, and dupes for when they do.

1. Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter ($38)

Perhaps the product that launched Becca into the public eye, the Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter is unlike any other, because it melts down into a creamy finish once applied, despite its powdery texture. Their signature color, Champagne Pop, works great with warm or olive skin tones. Apply with a brush for the best results.

Dupe: ColourPop Super Shock Highlighter ($8)

This buttery formula is a perfect contender for The Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter, because it shares the unique powder to cream texture. There are currently 17 shades on the ColourPop website, ranging from a medium brown for a contour effect to a luminous purple if you’re going for the space girl look. However, this one should be applied with the fingers for the most effective pigmentation.

2. Ultimate Lipstick Love ($24)

Coming in a whopping 40 shades, the best aspect of this product is the fact that it is one of the only lipstick shade ranges on the market that comes with an indication of its undertone (warm, cool, neutral) so you can find the perfect match for your skin. Its creamy, hydrating formula is perfect for those who suffer from dry lips. It even has a magnetic casing so you never have to worry about losing the top half of the tube!

Dupe: Clinique Even Better Pop Lip Colour Foundation ($20)

Coming in an impressive 30 colors, this lipstick also helps you find your perfect shade and undertone match to your skin by using Clinique Shade Match Science. It comes in three “dress codes”: Naked, a soft, neutral sheer tint for the natural look, Casual, a step up between tame and dramatic for an everyday look, and Glam, an intense, in your face pop of colour that you can see across the room.

3. Zero No Makeup Virtual Foundation ($36)

This innovative product is so subtle that it is difficult to argue whether or not it qualifies as makeup or skin care, with Becca claiming that it’s the perfect hybrid of the two. Its effects are so subtle that even straight cis men report wearing it without embarrassment. The blurring matte finish is perfect for those with oily skin, and only takes a pea size dollop to get the full effects!

Dupe (Kind of): Maybelline Face Studio Master Prime ($10)

Becca’s Zero No Makeup Virtual Foundation is so unique that there is simply no other product like it on the market. While there are other mattifying skin products that can give you a blurring effect and help soothe your imperfections, they’re not labeled as foundations. However, there are some lightly pigmented primers that work similarly and can be worn without foundation for a subtle effect. The Maybelline Face Studio Master helps with pore minimizing and works best for those with oily skin.

Images provided by Becca Cosmetics, Colourpop, Clinique, and Maybelline