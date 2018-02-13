If you are vegan, huge animal lover or simply a huge advocate of using cruelty free makeup brands, we’re hoping that you will love these 5 affordable cruelty free make up brands just as much as we do. For all of you princesses that are going to be out and about with your special someone this Valentines Day or at the club for a special V-Day ladies night, it’s not too late to go and track down some amazing cruelty free makeup for your outing.

If you didn’t know already, there are literally hundreds and hundreds of cruelty free makeup brands out there. Some brands have really cool packaging while others have inspiring and over-the-top brand names so it wasn’t an easy task deciding which brands to select for this article other than being affordable. After all, there is so much more to a makeup product outside of the name and packaging. If your like me, you’re probably wondering how does one even become officially certified vegan & cruelty free and what does it mean exactly. Let’s quickly the process and what’s involved.

The term “cruelty free” simply means that the product was developed without testing on animals. If a product is both “vegan” and “cruelty free”, it means that in addition to never being tested on animals, the product does not include animal-derived ingredients in the production process. These products can usually be found with specific logos found on the product itself or the packages.

Seeing all of the different logos might be confusing at first glance but there are companies that actually verify and check that products aren’t tested on animals or contain ingredients or bi-products derived specifically from animals.

Some of the companies responsible for verification include PETA, Choose Cruelty Free (CCF), Leaping Bunny, Vegan Action and Vegan Society. In able to use the logo, most companies must pay a license fee and agree to a binding contract. They must also provide signed written statements by the manufacturer with documents proving they meet the criteria.

Everyone should also keep in mind that sometimes manufactures falsely use logos as a way to try and get you to purchase their product. When in doubt, you should thoroughly research the brand or even contact them via email/phone to ask additional questions. Also keep in mind that just because a brand doesn’t have a logo on their product doesn’t mean that their claim isn’t true.

These are some excellent high quality certified cruelty free makeup brands.

