Make-up Must Haves For Under £50

Buying makeup can be expensive, particularly if you are looking at designer brands such as Dior, Nars, and Bobby Brown. Though it may seem tempting to stretch the budget when buying these makeup items, this can lead to the budget becoming tight. If this is the case, there is the option for unsecured loans, however, they should be used in case of a financial emergency and not to stretch the budget to fund your makeup collection. In this article, we are going to look at some of the make-up must haves on the market for under £50.

Micellar Cleansing Water

When looking to care for your skin when delving into the world of makeup, it is important to start with cleansing products. For this, you can do no better than micellar cleansing water. With a number of brands such as Garnier, Simple and Nivea all creating a formula that is kind to the skin, you can clean your skin of all makeup and excess oil leaving it as clean as possible without the use of harsh chemicals.

Maybelline Fit Me Foundation

If you are looking for a foundation with a buildable coverage without paying for the high-end brands, then you can do no better than the Maybelline Fit Me Foundation. This matt and poreless formulation is among one of the most sought after make-up must haves and available in 35 different shades to match all skin tones and is medium coverage. This foundation is best suited for oily skin or normal skin as it helps to fill in pores and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. With a price of under £10 in most high street retailers, this is the perfect option for those looking for an outstanding foundation without the high-end prices.

Elf Camo Concealer

In addition to a foundation, there are a number of concealers on the market that are best suited to all skin tones. With some thicker than others and some more sheer, it is important to find the right one for you. With this in mind, the Elf Camo Concealer is the perfect option for you. This long-lasting formula is highly pigmented therefore giving you the cover that you need from a concealer at an affordable price. With a price tag of just £5, you can have all the coverage that you would expect from a high-end concealer from the likes of Tarte and Bobbi Brown.

Rimmel Exaggerate Liquid Eyeliner

Eyeliner is another make-up must haves for many, but the formula can be difficult to fully grasp, with a number of eyeliners transferring it can be difficult to find one that doesn’t. However, the Rimmel Exaggerate liquid eyeliner is the perfect option for those that want an eyeliner that stays all day either in a normal or waterproof edition. This small yet powerful eyeliner is just over £5 in most high street retailers making it a must-have beauty item for your kit whether you are travelling or staying at home.

Makeup Revolution Eye Shadow Pallets

With several different eye shadows on the market by the brand revolution beauty, you have every colour you could ever need for as little as £10. In addition to this, there are a few collaborations with famous YouTubers such as Roxxsaurus, Tammi and Carmi making this the perfect option for those looking to start out in the world of makeup on a limited budget.

With this in mind, there are a number of amazing products on the market that give you the perfect introduction into makeup without breaking the bank. Which of these make-up must haves will you be trying first?

Images provided by Pixabay CC License