Sexy Stick On Eyebrow Wigs from Pretty Loxx

We are super excited to share with you PrettyLoxx.com; an amazing brand that has been helping women look beautiful with their stick on eyebrow wigs and other affordable hair accessories right outside London. These easy to use eyebrows are perfect for anyone going through chemotherapy, have lupus, alopecia or who in general might have thin eyebrows and are looking for more detail and shape to accentuate other facial features.

These quality stick on eyebrows will help you look fabulous in seconds. A lot of women are afraid to try stick on eyebrows because they presume they are made with synthetic hair. Let us be the first to tell you, these eyebrows are anything but fake. Pretty Loxx stick on eyebrow wigs are some of the most natural looking eyebrow wigs on the market. 100% man made from human hair along with a breathable lace makes it the perfect addition to your hair accessories collection. The Polyurethane used provides a realistic skin like texture which increases durability and makes the stick on eyebrow wigs less prone to shedding.

What we really love about them is that they are really easy to use. No mess, no hassle and definitely not time consuming. They are also customizable and available in different colors and styles. Someone might wish to cut or shape them into a shape to match their personal preference or contour of the brow area. To use, you simply ensure that your natural ey4brows are clean/dry, remove the stick on eyebrow from the plastic, apply a small amount of adhesive to the lace with the included brush and gently press into place over your eyebrow. We were amazed at how natural these look.

Pretty Loxx not only sells beautiful stick on eyebrow wigs but other hair products and beauty accessories. With thousands of product variations in stock, you will be sure to find what you are looking for. Pretty Loxx also has it’s own brand, access to hairdressers and an online shop to help keep their products affordable without compromising quality. Visit Pretty Loxx to learn more about their brand and products.

Images provided by Google Images and PrettyLoxx.com