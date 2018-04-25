Hot or Not? Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy” Review

Cardi B is the true representation of starting from the bottom. Her rags-to-riches story begins quite conventional to the new age of fame. The Bronx-born rapper gained notoriety as a social media celebrity who posted funny videos of herself before landing a spot on Love & Hip Hop, where she used her screen time to push her aspiring music career. It wouldn’t be long before she dropped two mixtapes, and broke out into the mainstream with “Bodak Yellow.” Many were skeptical of how long Cardi’s reign would last, and some even questioned her apparent talent. On top of that, there’s still a few people that refuse to give a woman credit where it’s due in the area of rap music.

Invasion of Privacy is that middle finger to Cardi’s skeptics as she proves yet again that she is more than just a pretty face and a one-hit wonder. The upbeat album features Cardi spitting on different beats, varying from pop-trap music to ballads. Cardi knows that her personality is intoxicating, and she uses it to bring you into her life. Her music remains equally as unapologetic as she is and displays different layers of who she is.

The introduction sets the tone for the album with “Get Up 10,” an explosive tune that nods to her rise to fame. She reflects on the struggle she faced in order to get to where she is now, and the song upholds the empowering feel of the album. She gets in tune with her Latina side with “I Like It,” featuring Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny and the Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin, a badass revision to Pete Rodriguez’s “I Like It Like That.” It is without question that Cardi drops empowering and relatable tracks for women throughout, including the upbeat ballads “Be Careful” and her “Ring” collaboration with Kehlani. The Cardi confidence that we know and love shines in both “Drip” featuring Migos, as well as in her collaboration with Chance the Rapper, “Best Life.” Her emotional ballad “Thru Your Phone” contrasts with her boldness and shows off a much more vulnerable side of herself.

Cardi B lets her fans into her world and allows them to, essentially, invade her privacy. The album was executed well, and has had amazing numbers since its release last week. Invasion of Privacy was certified Gold by the RIAA the same day it released, selling over 500,000 units. It also debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200. Cardi B is doing her thing in the rap game, giving it a playful, yet bold side. She successfully displayed her ability of being versatile, and it’s without question that this is not gonna be the last we see of her.

