Best Soundtracks of 2017

Warning, subjective post ahead! My determination for what makes a good movie soundtrack simply lies in its ability to return us back to special moments in the film, moments that were carefully thought out with music added to enhance its effect on us, the viewers. For some, even if the movie wasn’t too outstanding, the music can be its saving grace. And in 2017, here are a few soundtracks that stood out.

The Results

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Awesome Mix Vol. 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

This film is based on the superhero team of a colorful characters (they all still kind of weird me out), with stars, a major score, and nostalgia that I can’t help but feel, as most comic-oriented films tend to have. The soundtrack however connected with movie watchers who grew up in the comic-heavy, side-stepping & heavy pastels & some assortment of collection of fabric & hair products years. Then there are those who are too young to recognize the music. It opens with “Mr. Blue Sky” by ELO (hear that great transition at 3:38!), which is always great for a montage or those life moments where you want to block out the madness. The release also closes with a punching synth of the teams’ version of “Disco Inferno” called “Guardians Inferno” by The Sneepers and David Hasselhoff. DAVID HASSELHOFF! Not to mention the whirr & funk Parliament brings in the classic “Flashlight” & “Wham Bam Shang-A-Lang” by Silver are great for reminding us life is full of surprises and good music is ageless.

Fifty Shades Darker: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Hear me out. Well hear this soundtrack out. I promised you I wouldn’t watch it but to be fair, I skipped through all of those scenes. Yes, I thought I could get the price of a cable channel crime episode for about two hours. I was wrong. However the selected inclusion of all kinds of artists and genres piqued my interest to go beyond the film. There’s “Helium” by Sia which immediately caught my attention, and came at a cliche moment where the girl realizes she really loves the guy despite everything. There’s “Lies in the Dark” by Tove Lo, gritty & grating synth for after hours, and “The Scientist,” performed by Corinne Bailey Rae in all her honesty. And then there was the dynamic “Not Afraid Anymore” by Halsey. Overall, what really dampened my disappointment definitely was the inclusion of tracks + artists suitable for your tastes at any hour of the day, or anytime of the year.

Baby Driver (Music from the Motion Picture)

We’ve all done it; you hear a song and can’t help but imagine a perfect scene to go along with it. That’s essentially how this movie started, which is pretty awesome and admirable. This film will be memorable simply for the state of awe I was in once I realized what was happening. A good chunk of the scenes carried out the same way it started, in the actors and their movement or behaviors all lining up. It was funny, helped me understand a relatives love for heist movies, and mocked any attempts I tried at recreating it during my time spent in Los Santos… Highlights were definitely opening with “Bellbottoms” by Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, a weird but melody-driven song, with a “look at me!” appeal rightfully placed in the film’s opening, as was “Chase Me” a hip-hop brash and full with heavy-hitters Danger Mouse, Big Boi & Run The Jewels at the end of the soundtrack. Then there’s “Neat Neat Neat” by The Damned, I have a small guilty pleasure for punk, especially for a bass as just hitting like this one. By all means, start the song over, and let “Debra” by Beck mellow you out.

Again this post is extremely subjective, but we’d love to hear your vote for the best soundtracks of 2017, and here’s hoping this year movie releases make the competition even tougher.

