*This review contains spoilers for the film*

Creed 2 stars Michael B Jordan as Adonis Creed, son of the great Apollo Creed. He faces his biggest challenge when facing off against Viktor Drago, son of the Russian boxer who killed his father. Creed 2 is a soaring, gripping, pulse-pounding, heartfelt triumph of a movie.

Michael B. Jordan gives an excellent performance from beginning to end with many emotional moments concerning family ties. In every scene, Jordan gave a passionate and heartfelt performance, and there were certainly tears in your eyes. The chemistry between him and Tessa Thompson was extraordinary on so many levels, especially when their little girl arrived. Yes, you heard correctly, a baby. What I enjoy most was seeing Creed’s vulnerable side more when becoming a father.

Rocky, played by Sylvester Stallone, and Creed’s relationship is tested when Drago issues a challenge to Creed for his belt. Rocky tries to discourage the situation at hand but Creed feels up for the challenge, creating a divide in their relationship with each other. Rocky was concerned about Creed accepting the fight against Viktor Drago because of the history between their families, given the fact that his father died in a match with Viktor’s dad (as seen in the film Rocky IV). Viktor Drago hurts Creed really bad and was disqualified for hitting Creed after the referee yelled stopped in their first fight.

My favorite part of the movie was Creed’s intense training for his second fight with Drago while he figured out the reason he wanted to fight. Against all odds, Creed finally beats Drago in Russia and holds his boxing title.

What was different in this movie from the first Creed was seeing Rocky’s complicated relationship with his son (Milo Ventimiglia) play out this time around. He finally wants to make an effort to talk to his son but seemed to be afraid to make the first move. After many years of no contact with his son, Rocky reunites with his son and granddaughter which he has never seen. This movie gives a realistic meaning of family and learning who is in your corner through the tough times.

