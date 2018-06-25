‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Is A Lifeless Film, Despite Shattering Box Office

There’s no questioning—or denying—that when the newest film in the iconic Jurassic Park series, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, was released over the weekend, it already became a lifeless sequel for some movie fans. Especially to the critics. Hear this, even before that, once the news of a sequel to Jurassic World hit the internet, cinephiles couldn’t wait to sink their teeth into the trailer. But even still, the movie has been surging in the box office, after raking in around $150 million in its opening weekend. Unbelievable. For those of you still wondering, “Is it really worth my pennies to see this fifth installment of the franchise?” Let’s take a look.

First things first: As you probably recall, the posters for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom promised that “The Park Is Gone.” Perhaps that means only one thing—an end to fun. Really? I know, I’m disappointed too. As for the “Fallen Kingdom” part, don’t you find that to sound a little abstruse? I guess that makes sense, because sense is a thing this movie doesn’t have much interest in making. That’s for sure.

So after the events of Jurassic World, we see Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) now working in dino-rights activism, and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) living a do-it-yourself life in the woods. That I can understand. But not the fact that they have to take an assignment from a billionaire to rescue Isla Nublar’s prehistoric population. This just leaves me perplexed. I’m sure it leaves others like that too.

But here’s the good news: The disaster grandeur dies down in the second half, the moment when the action shifts to a mansion compound, where Claire, Owen, Franklin (Justice Smith), and Blue the Raptor discover yet another explanation as to why people still think playing God could work out in the end. Like The Lost World, this movie makes tons of promises with little payoff.

If I had to give some sort of rating for this unprecedented success of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, I would generously give the film a B+, because this film gives us no heroes worth rooting for. Maybe, if the legendary Steven Spielberg, directed this film, like the Jurassic Park in 1993, the rating would be that much higher. In this film, it offered us lazy re-creations, lazier screenwriting, and none of the action sequences sticked with us the way Spielberg’s did.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Is A Lifeless Film, Despite Shattering Box Office. Featured Image Credit: Universal Pictures