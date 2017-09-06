Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack Review

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack finds Destiny (Christine Prosperi) in a bit of a pickle. As the captain of the three-time national championship team “The Rebels,” she has got a lot on her plate between practices, friendships, cheer routines, and enemies. That’s right, being the captain of a widely celebrated cheer team comes at a price. Destiny has enemies around the world and when she and her team are challenged to a global cheer takedown by a new and edgy team called “The Truth,” Destiny realizes that she may be in over her head and in desperate need of a new game plan.

After being laughed off of the competition stage by “The Truth” squad that seems intent on taking her down, Destiny believes her best course of action is to run. In her quest for escape, she meets street dancer Blake (Jordan Rodrigues) and the rest of his crew. When Blake challenges her to a dancers vs. cheerleaders competition in effort to keep her from posting a picture of him and his teammates, Destiny declines. However, when Destiny arrives at cheer practice the next day, she learns that teams from around the world have also decided to challenge “The Rebels” in a “cheersmack” and many of the boys on her team have left. Due to the shortage in male cheerleaders, Destiny and her team head out in search for new male cheerleaders and when the ones they asked turn them down, Willow (Gia Lodge-O‘Meally), fellow cheerleader and Destiny’s best friend, suggests changing up their routine. Willow’s idea is shot down and Destiny brings her, Hannah (Sophie Vavasseur), and Roxanne (Natalie Walsh) to meet Blake and his crew and ask them to join the squad. After losing the battle, the boys minus Blake agree to be on the team.

Once the team is settled, Destiny still struggles to find her footing as the leader she once was and starts to question who she can and cannot trust. A betrayal leaves her world in a tailspin but pushes her in ways she never thought possible. When Blake surprises her and joins the team, Destiny finally feels like she has everything it takes to defeat “The Truth” once and for all.

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack follows the formula of its predecessors but finds its plot choppy in places that they did not. The worldwide plot is a little thin and flimsy in its underutilization of the global cheer squads in anything, but small bursts and the DVD cover reveals the plot twist before the movie itself does. However, what the movie misses in plot details, it makes up for in the role of Vivica A. Fox as Cheer Goddess, the chemistry between Destiny and Blake, and the believable best friendship between Willow and Destiny.

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack is out on Blu-Ray and DVD now.

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack Review: photo courtesy of Universal Entertainment