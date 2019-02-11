What Men Want is far from What Women Want in the best way. Taraji P. Henson gives an fantastic performance that shows her creative and fun side in a new way. What Men Want is hilarious, inspiring, and must-watch for women everywhere.

Taraji P. Henson’s character Ali Davis is an successful sports agent who wants to make partner at the all-boys sports company. After learning from her boss that she doesn’t relate to men and needs to stay in her lane, Davis is determined to land the newest sports star. When visiting a psychic played by Erykah Badu at her friend bachelorette party, Ali comes across physic abilities which makes her read men’s thoughts.

Tracy Morgan and Taraji P. Henson shared a lot of laughs on screen as this duo are willing to do whatever is best for their star basketball player. Tracy Morgan plays Joe “Dollar” Barry, father to the superstar basketball player Jamal Barry. Brandon Wallace, played by Josh Brender, steals the show as Ali’s personal assistant wanting to become a sports agent someday. He never backs down and makes sure Ali is mutual about her decisions when it comes to reading men minds.

There is a bit of romance in Ali’s world, especially after Will, a bartender played by Aldis Hodge, and his son becomes a part of Ali’s untruthful lie in order to impress the Barry family by showing she is a family women. At the end, Ali Davis realizes that she has to accept herself and learn to think what she wants instead of what men want.

What Men Want is a perfect movie for you and your girlfriends to watch. It explores the side of what men think but also shows that women don’t need approve from a man to succeed. If you want a good laugh and great time at the movies, then check out What Men Want.

Read more Entertainment articles at ClicheMag.com

What Men Want Review. Featured Image Credit: Will Packer Productions