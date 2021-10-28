Here is Your New Favorite Cocktail Must-Have!

This month, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Twisted Alchemy–– a female-led company creating Cold-Pressed Juices for Craft Cocktails–– is raising funds for breast cancer research. Twisted Alchemy is donating sales from their Pink Posse Cocktail Kit to Speed Rack, an all-womxn+ high-speed bartending competition designed to highlight up-and-coming talent in the cocktail industry and give back to those impacted by breast cancer. The contest is open to all who identify as womxn/femmes.

Since 2011, Speed Rack has raised over $1.25 million for breast cancer research, and Twisted Alchemy is a longtime sponsor of the organization. During the various rounds of the high-speed bartending competition, contestants use juices donated by Twisted Alchemy.

The Pink Posse cocktail is a refreshing bright pink cocktail made with Twisted Alchemy’s cold-pressed grapefruit and blood orange juices. It was created by mixologist and photographer Risa James. For anyone who prefers not to imbibe, the Pink Posse can also be enjoyed without alcohol. Although the original recipe is written with vodka, the talented mixologists working with Twisted Alchemy say that the delicious drinks can also be made with Blanco tequila, or a light and herbaceous gin, or even a Joven mezcal.

The Pink Posse Cocktail kit comes with one bottle of Twisted Alchemy’s fresh, cold-pressed blood orange juice, one bottle of grapefruit juice, one pack of dehydrated citrus wheel garnishes, and a pack of hibiscus lime salt cocktail rimmer.

Here is your guide to making the most delicious and refreshing drink using the Pink Posse Cocktail kit!

Ingredients

2 oz vodka (or tequila, gin, or mezcal)

1 oz Twisted Alchemy grapefruit juice

1 oz Twisted Alchemy blood orange juice

3 oz sparkling water

2-3 fresh sage leaves

1 dash of Liquid Smoke

1 dehydrated citrus wheel for garnish

Tools

Mixing tin

Jiggers

Muddler

Instructions

Combine liquor of your choice, juices, liquid smoke, and 2 sage leaves in a mixing tin without ice Muddle for 30 seconds, ensuring the sage leaf is crushed to disburse flavor Add ice Shake vigorously for 30 seconds Strain over fresh ice into a pilsner or collins glass Fill with sparkling water Gently stir to mix Garnish with dehydrated citrus wheel and fresh sage leaf Serve + enjoy!

ABOUT TWISTED ALCHEMY

Twisted Alchemy is a Chicago-based line of cold-pressed juices for craft cocktails. The company’s mantra is to service the hospitality industry with a zero-labor solution that provides 100% all-natural, cold-pressed, pure juices without the time and expense of squeezing fruit on-site. All of the fresh produce used to make their one-of-a-kind juices comes from their farms in Central America.

Twisted Alchemy has been a longtime supporter and advocate for womxn+ bartenders. Through their long-term partnership with Speed Rack and their fundraising efforts in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, they are continuously working to support and uplift their community.

Having tried Twisted Alchemy, we can assure you that you have tasted nothing like this! The consistent levels of sweetness complement and amplify any drink, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The freshness is undeniable. It takes away all of the hard work and effort that goes into making a delicious cocktail and allows you to sit back and enjoy. Make sure to grab yourself a bottle or more, you won’t regret it!

