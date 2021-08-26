The First ‘Plant-Based Bra’ Has Been Released and You Need It!

Every year, 11 million tons of textiles are dumped into landfills in the United States. It takes approximately 360 gallons of water to produce one pair of underwear. As the days go by, the global climate crisis is only worsening. It is imperative that all companies, brands, and businesses do everything in their power to initiate and execute a sustainable transition. The consumer has the responsibility to live life as ‘green’ as possible. However, one of the most prominent issues that arise with this is accessibility. For the average consumer, living a sustainable life is not practical. Most products that are made ethically and sustainably are priced higher and are unattainable to the majority. The convenience of unethical and non-renewable resources will continue to overpower consumers unless changes are made.

The textile industry, a large contributor to the climate crisis, is ever-growing. While some brands have started to develop sustainable products, accessibility is still sparse. For effective change to occur, it is crucial for textile manufacturers to be bold enough to create sustainable and attainable products. This is the vision for Gelmart International, a leading intimates manufacturer supplier. This month, Gelmart International took a historic step as they introduced, Kindly, a new line of sustainable intimates featuring the first-ever plant-based bra sourced from sugarcane. The best part of this launch is that these amazing intimates are available at Walmart stores and online for incredibly affordable prices!

It is easy to assume that low cost correlates to low quality. Intimates require the most water post-purchase due to frequent washing. Therefore, the longevity of intimates is cut short because of this. Kindly’s intimates may be revolutionary, but are they effective? Allow us to tell you more about Kindly and give our honest review of their products!

According to Kindly’s ethos, “Kindly aims to connect the worlds of sustainability, accessibility, and innovation by developing a proprietary blend of recycled nylon, spandex, elastic and sugarcane to create revolutionary products.” With that being said, let’s break down the facts about their products. Kindly launched with:

two styles of bras, available in sizes 32A – 40DD.

Three styles of bralettes, available in sizes S – 3XL

Thongs, Hipsters, and Boyshorts, available in sizes S – 3XL in seamless and microfabrication.

The line retails between $11 – $14 and is sold across 3,300 Walmart stores and online at Walmart.com.

Review

Now, that kind of price range for a good quality intimates line is not common. That kind of price range for a sustainable intimates line is incredible! But are the products incredible? Kindly was kind enough to send over some pieces from their line so that I could give you an honest review. The team at Kindly sent over a bralette and thong from their line. Let’s discuss the overall impressions of the two items!

I received the Seamless Bralette in black. Kindly’s bralettes are made of recycled nylon and spandex. Some details include removable pads made of plant-based materials, hook and eye closures in the back, and adjustable straps with hardware made of recycled materials. The bralettes are available in triangle, racerback, and scoop styles. My first impression of the bralette was the fabric quality. Typically, for a lower-priced item, fabric quality may not always be so great. However, the Kindly bralette felt similar to that of a high-end bralette. The fabric is soft yet supportive. It gives a good stretch and isn’t binding. My personal favorite attribute was how easy it is to remove and insert the sustainable pads. Padding in a bralette isn’t for everyone and the easier they are to remove or insert, the better! The support and overall wear of the bralette was enjoyable. I would be interested to see if, in the future, they test out different variations of straps for their bralettes. All in all, the bralette is definitely worth it! For the price point and quality, it is a must-have!

The second item I received was the Seamless Medium-Rise Thong. Kindly’s thongs are made of sustainable and recycled fabric and yarns. They are available in medium-rise hipster, medium-rise thong, and high rise boy short. My first impression of the thong was the fabric as well. The seamless knit felt flexible and stretchy. I wouldn’t characterize it as ‘seamless’ because a seam is apparent. However, the thickness of the fabric warrants a seam. Regardless of this, the overall wear of the thong is extremely comfortable! The fabric is soft and stretchy and doesn’t bind. A detail I love about the Kindly products is that they are tagless! Tags can be irritating and bothersome, especially for intimates so it is great to see that factor implemented in these products. This also cuts down on the material needed for tags. I have to say, just like the bralette, the thong is definitely an item I would make sure to purchase. The comfort they provide while also being cute and effective makes it a great product!

Kindly is transforming the fashion industry with this launch. Being the first to do something is not an easy task. After years of research, trial, and error, Kindly is here to shake things up. These intimates are the first of their kind. As time passes and their brand continues to grow, it would be great to see an expansion in the sizing range of each product to make it as inclusive as possible. Along with that, experimenting with different designs and colors will surely entice consumers. The success of sustainable brands that are working to provide ethical and accessible products is the success of all. Now more than ever, producers and consumers must come together to encourage and expand the growth of sustainable living. Our hope is that more brands will follow in the footsteps of Kindly to create amazing products that help in more ways than one.

Photo Credit: kindly yours