The Upside was heart-warming, funny, and uplifting, getting 2019 off to a great start for movies. Kevin Hart delivers a performance that definitely showcases his more vulnerable side like never before. He had natural chemistry with Bryan Cranston, which helped bring the movie to life.

A remake of the 2011 French comedy The Intouchables, The Upside stars Hart as Dell, a ex-con looking for a job, who accidentally applies for a position as a caretaker of a physically disabled author named Phillip, played by Cranston. Phillip is a quadriplegic ready to die after a horrible accident in which his wife died. When Dell comes along, Phillip’s outlook on life begins to change, making him feel like living again.

Nicole Kidman played Yvonne, an overprotective business manager of Phillip who is very skeptical of Dell in the beginning. Eventually, she starts to see the friendship between Philip and Dell, making her realize that Dell being there brought Phillip back to his old self from before the accident.

I admired Hart and Cranston’s performances in the movie. It really came through that even though you are a quadriplegic, you can still live life to the fullest. Hart showed his sensitive side when it came to Dell re-connecting with his son, trying to help his ex, and beginning to realize that it is okay to helps others besides himself.

The Upside shares true life lessons and power of second chances, with a message that is truly inspiring. As usual Kevin Hart is funny, but he’s turning into a phenomenal actor. I recommend you go see it.

Read more Entertainment articles at ClicheMag.com

The Upside Review. Featured Image Credit: STX Entertainment and Lantern Entertainment