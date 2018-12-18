NBC’s new Fall show New Amsterdam is shaking things in the medical world. Taking place in the oldest public hospital in the country, New Amsterdam addresses the medical system and its broken state. Here are our top 5 reasons you should be watching New Amsterdam.

Not your Average Medical Show

This show is different from other medical dramas based on the first episode alone. When a new medical director, Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Egggold) comes to New Amsterdam, he shakes up the hospital in a new way. Max fires half of his staff and plans to improve the hospital by giving the doctors everything they want. It adds a new spin on how doctors and nurses operate and do whatever it takes to save their patient. But Dr. Max Goodwin has a secret of his own…cancer.

Dr. Max Goodwin

As stated before, Dr. Max Goodwin is the new medical director of New Amsterdam. Dr. Goodwin wastes no time tearing up the red tape keeping patients from the best care possible. Max is faced with one real problem after another and tries his best to save everyone that comes through the hospital. While trying to save his patients, Max needs to save himself when he comes to learn that he has cancer. Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) constantly gives advice to him about treatment and you began to see a bond created between the two of them.

Patients

So far this season, there has been interesting patients that have come to New Amsterdam. The hospital takes on unique and emotional patients every episode like treating Ebola patients, prisoners, and the President of the United States all in one roof. There is wonderful interaction between the characters, and as the story weaves in and out of its various narratives, they all feel interconnected.

Real-life Issues

The caring psych boss Dr. Iggy Frome makes sure every one of his patients problems are solved every episode. Dr. Frome helps so many patients with issues from dealing with depression to finding a place to stay for foster children. He gets really invested in seeking help for others while trying to deal with his own personal problems when it comes to his partner and children. Every person somehow can relate to some of the issues that Dr. Forme and his patients face.

Romance

There is a romance in the hospital as Dr. Goodwin tries to win his pregnant wife back. From the first episode, Dr. Goodwin does everything in his power to get his family back together all while trying to deal with cancer. It’s a bit of a love triangle with Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) and Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) who romance takes various turns. Dr. Reynolds lets Dr. Bloom know that he sees a future with a black women. This creates a divide in their friendship as Dr.Bloom decides to introduce Dr. Reynolds to Evie (Margot Bingham). It will be interesting to see how all their relationship play out this season.

New Amsterdam takes a look at healthcare in a new way. There is still more to explore as the series has yet to discuss the exorbitant cost of certain medications, among other issues facing patients. It will be interesting to watch and see how and if that plot is probed further as the season progresses. New Amsterdam premieres Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following This Is Us.

Top 5 Reasons You Should be Watching New Amsterdam : Featured Image Credit: NBC