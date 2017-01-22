Ever since Pinterest first blew up on the web back in 2012, we’ve been obsessively pinning our favorite beauty hacks, fashion looks, and DIY projects like our lives depended on it. From following our favorite mood boards to creating our own, our Pinterest has become a hub of must-reads and never-forgets. In case you aren’t following us on the massive bookmarking site, here are our top 10 editor’s picks on Pinterest so far. (But don’t forget to follow us @clichemag for more!)

These Bronze Sister Earrings from Open House are inspiring us to bring out our inner art freak.

How can we say no to these Trek Yourself Boots from Modcloth? And for only $39.99, they’re practically a steal.

We’ve liked Forever 21 for years, but now we love them after spotting this Wide-Brim Felt Fedora in burgundy (and the styling is perfect)!

This Pineapple Maxi Skirt from Ann Taylor gave us heart-eyes for days last year and it’s still one of our favorite pieces from the brand. (Obviously–it sold out!)

ABLE Cosmetics taught us how to get the perfect cat eye–and made it a million times easier for women everywhere.