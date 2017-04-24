Street Style

Street Style: April/May 2017

by Monday, April 24, 2017

Here at Cliché Magazine, we LOVE bloggers. We love their reading about their personal interests, seeing their stylish clothes, and getting a glimpse into their creative lives. In our recently released Street Style: April/May 2017 feature, our lovely readers share their favorite looks and blogs with us! Get to know them a little better by checking out their profiles and blogs below. Don’t forget to show them some love on their social media, too!
 

Amber Victoria, 27
Location: Canada
Occupation: Blogger
Loves: Acne black booties.
Blog: loveambervictoria.com

©Kevin Tun

Esther Santer, 26
Location: NYC
Occupation: Fashion Blogger
Loves: Chunky knits and jumpsuits.
Blog: esthersanter.com

Zola Santerre, 22
Location: Fort Lauderdale
Occupation: Model, DJ, and Host
Loves: Sequin dresses.
Blog: itszola.com

0 Comments
