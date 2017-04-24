Here at Cliché Magazine, we LOVE bloggers. We love their reading about their personal interests, seeing their stylish clothes, and getting a glimpse into their creative lives. In our recently released Street Style: April/May 2017 feature, our lovely readers share their favorite looks and blogs with us! Get to know them a little better by checking out their profiles and blogs below. Don’t forget to show them some love on their social media, too!



Amber Victoria, 27

Location: Canada

Occupation: Blogger

Loves: Acne black booties.

Blog: loveambervictoria.com

Esther Santer, 26

Location: NYC

Occupation: Fashion Blogger

Loves: Chunky knits and jumpsuits.

Blog: esthersanter.com

Zola Santerre, 22

Location: Fort Lauderdale

Occupation: Model, DJ, and Host

Loves: Sequin dresses.

Blog: itszola.com

Do you want to be featured in our next Street Style feature? Then submit your blog here and tell us about yourself!

For more Street Style features, visit ClicheMag.com