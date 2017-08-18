Street Style: Aug/Sept 2017

Here at Cliché Magazine, we LOVE bloggers. We love their reading about their personal interests, seeing their stylish clothes, and getting a glimpse into their creative lives. In our recently released Street Style: June/July 2017 feature, our lovely readers share their favorite looks and blogs with us! Get to know them a little better by checking out their profiles and blogs below. Don’t forget to show them some love on their social media, too!
Elizabeth Allcock, 25
Location: Stratford Upon Avon, UK
Occupation: Digital Content Editor
Loves: Boohoo’s blue cape playsuit.
Blog: callmeliz.co.uk
Vanessa Samuel, 26
Location: Denver, CO
Occupation: Electrical Engineer
Loves: Skirts and dresses.
Blog: vanessalandlt.com
Jina Vicario, 25
Location: New York
Occupation: Personal Stylist
Loves: Shoes! Specifically simple yet sexy heels.
Blog: jinamichele.com
