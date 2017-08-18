Street Style: Aug/Sept 2017

Here at Cliché Magazine, we LOVE bloggers. We love their reading about their personal interests, seeing their stylish clothes, and getting a glimpse into their creative lives. In our recently released Street Style: June/July 2017 feature, our lovely readers share their favorite looks and blogs with us! Get to know them a little better by checking out their profiles and blogs below. Don’t forget to show them some love on their social media, too!

Elizabeth Allcock, 25

Location: Stratford Upon Avon, UK

Occupation: Digital Content Editor

Loves: Boohoo’s blue cape playsuit.

Blog: callmeliz.co.uk

Vanessa Samuel, 26

Location: Denver, CO

Occupation: Electrical Engineer

Loves: Skirts and dresses.

Blog: vanessalandlt.com

Jina Vicario, 25

Location: New York

Occupation: Personal Stylist

Loves: Shoes! Specifically simple yet sexy heels.

Blog: jinamichele.com

