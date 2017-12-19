Blogging

Street Style: Dec 2017/Jan 2018

by Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Here at Cliché Magazine, we LOVE bloggers. We love their reading about their personal interests, seeing their stylish clothes, and getting a glimpse into their creative lives. In our recently released Street Style: Dec 2017/Jan 2018 feature, our lovely readers share their favorite looks and blogs with us! Get to know them a little better by checking out their profiles and blogs below. Don’t forget to show them some love on their social media, too!

Jemma Mrdak, 24
Location: Canberra, Australia
Occupation: Communications Consultant/Influencer
Loves: My vintage Burberry denim jacket.
Blog: astylishmoment.com

Pingkan Melbourne
Location: Liverpool, United Kingdom
Occupation: Social Media & Digital Marketing Executive
Loves: My vintage ‘90s Chanel belt from my mama!
Blog: lifeofpingkan.com

Chanèle McFarlane, 26
Location: Toronto, Canada
Occupation: Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Do Well Dress Well
Loves: A pair of statement earrings.
Blog: dowelldresswell.com

← Previous post

The Sweaters That Will Keep You Cozy and Cute This Winter
