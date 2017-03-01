Street Style: Feb/Mar 2017

Street Style

Here at Cliché Magazine, we LOVE bloggers. We love their reading about their personal interests, seeing their stylish clothes, and getting a glimpse into their creative lives. In our recently released Street Style: Dec 2016/Jan 2017 feature, our lovely readers share their favorite looks and blogs with us! Get to know them a little better by checking out their profiles and blogs below.

 

Annie Lian, 19
Location: New York
Occupation: Fashion and Art Student
Loves: Rhinestone stickers.
Blog: www.annielian.blog

Bryce Lennon
Location: New Jersey
Occupation: Fashion Blogger
Loves: All-black looks, camo prints, Vans sneakers, and camel topcoats.
Blog: www.brycelennon.com

Ruxandra
Location: Luxembourg
Occupation: Communications
Loves: A faux fur coat.
Blog: www.saccharine-soul.com

