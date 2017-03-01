Street Style: Feb/Mar 2017

Here at Cliché Magazine, we LOVE bloggers. We love their reading about their personal interests, seeing their stylish clothes, and getting a glimpse into their creative lives. In our recently released Street Style: Dec 2016/Jan 2017 feature, our lovely readers share their favorite looks and blogs with us! Get to know them a little better by checking out their profiles and blogs below.

Annie Lian, 19

Location: New York

Occupation: Fashion and Art Student

Loves: Rhinestone stickers.

Blog: www.annielian.blog

Bryce Lennon

Location: New Jersey

Occupation: Fashion Blogger

Loves: All-black looks, camo prints, Vans sneakers, and camel topcoats.

Blog: www.brycelennon.com

Ruxandra

Location: Luxembourg

Occupation: Communications

Loves: A faux fur coat.

Blog: www.saccharine-soul.com

Do you want to be featured in our next Street Style feature? Then submit your blog here and tell us about yourself!

For more Street Style features, visit ClicheMag.com