Here at Cliché Magazine, we LOVE bloggers. We love their reading about their personal interests, seeing their stylish clothes, and getting a glimpse into their creative lives. In our recently released Street Style: Oct/Nov 2017 feature, our lovely readers share their favorite looks and blogs with us! Get to know them a little better by checking out their profiles and blogs below. Don’t forget to show them some love on their social media, too!
Ana De-Jesus, 24
Location: London
Occupation: Fashion and Lifestyle Blogger, Freelance Journalist, and Social Media Admin
Loves: A blue satin floral midi dress.
Blog: fadedspring.co.uk
Grant Fellowes, 35
Location: Melbourne, Australia
Occupation: Senior Executive Operations Officer
Loves: Sunglasses.
Blog: gfashcollective.blogspot.com.au
Mandi
Location: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: Marketing Consultant and Fashion Stylist
Loves: My vintage Levi jean jacket.
Blog: modestmandi.com
