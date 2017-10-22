Here at Cliché Magazine, we LOVE bloggers. We love their reading about their personal interests, seeing their stylish clothes, and getting a glimpse into their creative lives. In our recently released Street Style: Oct/Nov 2017 feature, our lovely readers share their favorite looks and blogs with us! Get to know them a little better by checking out their profiles and blogs below. Don’t forget to show them some love on their social media, too!

Ana De-Jesus, 24

Location: London

Occupation: Fashion and Lifestyle Blogger, Freelance Journalist, and Social Media Admin

Loves: A blue satin floral midi dress.

Blog: fadedspring.co.uk

Grant Fellowes, 35

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Occupation: Senior Executive Operations Officer

Loves: Sunglasses.

Blog: gfashcollective.blogspot.com.au

Mandi

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Marketing Consultant and Fashion Stylist

Loves: My vintage Levi jean jacket.

Blog: modestmandi.com

