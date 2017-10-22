Fashion

Street Style: Oct/Nov 2017

by Sunday, October 22, 2017

Here at Cliché Magazine, we LOVE bloggers. We love their reading about their personal interests, seeing their stylish clothes, and getting a glimpse into their creative lives. In our recently released Street Style: Oct/Nov 2017 feature, our lovely readers share their favorite looks and blogs with us! Get to know them a little better by checking out their profiles and blogs below. Don’t forget to show them some love on their social media, too!

Ana De-Jesus, 24
Location: London
Occupation: Fashion and Lifestyle Blogger, Freelance Journalist, and Social Media Admin
Loves: A blue satin floral midi dress.
Blog: fadedspring.co.uk

Grant Fellowes, 35
Location: Melbourne, Australia
Occupation: Senior Executive Operations Officer
Loves: Sunglasses.
Blog: gfashcollective.blogspot.com.au

Mandi
Location: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: Marketing Consultant and Fashion Stylist
Loves: My vintage Levi jean jacket.
Blog: modestmandi.com

Do you want to be featured in our next Street Style feature? Then submit your blog here and tell us about yourself!

For more Street Style features, visit ClicheMag.com

, 0
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Civil Youth's Mike Kepko Opens Up About Mental Health
You may also like
Faux Fur Pom-Pom Shoes We Love From Cecelia New York
The SmartBuy Collection is the best deal out there (for real)
The SmartBuy Collection is the best deal out there (for real)
Target’s A New Day Collection Spotlight for Fall
Target’s A New Day Collection Spotlight for Fall

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Latest Issue

Covers: Madison Iseman & Emma Kenney
Inside, cover star Madison Iseman opens up about her role in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the importance of self-care; cover star Emma Kenney talks season 8 of Shameless and her hopes for the series.
READ NOW FOR FREE!
Madison Iseman Cover Girl, Cliche Magazine
Powered by ConvertPlug

Stay Updated With Fashion Trends

EXCLUSIVE FASHION TIPS!
SUBSCRIBE!
Join Our Awesome Weekly Newsletter