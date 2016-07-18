Submit your music video. We love to hear new music and would love for you to submit your video to our team. If selected we might invite you to conduct a skype video interview with us or we can push your video through our network.
GAGA TUCIJuly 18, 2016
Dear Sir/Madam,
Warmest greetings from Gaga Tuci, the multi talented artist, song-writer, singer and a composer,whom by the special grace of God Almighty will pick Grammy Awards in the future.
I write in regards to your search for multil talented artist with high potential for success,marketability,originality and creativity to be included in all your shows. I write to submit my Full HD music video “Don’t Break My Love” and songs below for inclusion on any of your shows..
Sir,please watch my music video “Don’t Break My Love” by Gaga Tuci Feat. Obeys Complainer & Majority Cross via the YouTube link below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVPbtIXEdsw
You can also listen to some of my other songs via the Reverbnation link below:
https://www.reverbnation.com/gagatuci
Sir,song composed and written by me (Gaga Tuci). Please believe this,accepting my music video into your record label will be very very lucrative for both parties (Your company and me) involved.
Sir,I would be highly grateful if I my music video and songs is accepted into your shows so that we can get down to business because “Music is My Life”.
Awaiting your positive respond. Thanks and God bless you.
Highest Regards,
Gaga Tuci
MD/CEO,
Ethnic Family Records.
Email: fillax2000@yahoo.com