Ayr Skin Care Giveaway

We are partnering with Ayr Skin Care for a giveaway you won’t want to miss! The natural skincare brand that promises never to use toxic ingredients, parabens, or synthetic dyes and perfumes in their products is giving away three of their best products to three lucky Cliché readers. Enter below for your chance to win their Reveal Exfoliating Foam Facial Wash and more, valued at $198.

Three (3) winners will receive the following bundle:

–1 Reveal Exfoliating Foam Facial Wash

–1 Virgin Marula Oil

–1 Tranquility Dry Body Oil

Prizing valued at $198 provided by Ayr Skin Care

How to Enter:

– Complete the required action(s) below for entry to the giveaway

– Earn extra entries by adding us on various social media

Selection:

The winner will be chosen at random using Rafflecopter.com and will be contacted within 48 hours after the giveaway has ended. The winner will be given 72 hours to claim his or her prize before he or she must forfeit it to another winner.

Giveaway open to U.S. residents, 18+ years old only.

a Rafflecopter giveaway



About Ayr Skin Care

All great things begin when necessity is coupled with a good idea and fueled by passion. The story behind Ayr (pronounced “air”) Skin Care is no different.

Meeting a Deeply Personal Need

Because of lifelong skin sensitivity, Ayr Skin Care founder, Kirsten Thomas, found it imperative to seek out non-irritating and non-toxic products for her sensitive skin. Born in Southern California, she remembers, even as a child, her mother’s never-ending quest to find anything that would not irritate Kirsten’s delicate skin.

A New Company is Born

Our inspiration comes from our background in New York City: seeing that great new look on the corner in Soho, exploring art galleries in the Chelsea or hanging out in coffee shops in Williamsburg. The New York spirit is at the root of everything we do.

We believe that petite girls can make a BIG difference. We love New York but want it to be even better. We founded a PSNY fund to execute social enterprise, with a heart for battered and abused women and the homeless in the city. Our designs may change but our ethos will always be the same.

Enter more Giveaways on ClicheMag.com

Ayr Skin Care Giveaway: Prizing, images, and summaries provided by Ayr Skin Care