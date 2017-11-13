Beauty

Ayr Skin Care Giveaway

by Monday, November 13, 2017

We are partnering with Ayr Skin Care for a giveaway you won’t want to miss! The natural skincare brand that promises never to use toxic ingredients, parabens, or synthetic dyes and perfumes in their products is giving away three of their best products to three lucky Cliché readers. Enter below for your chance to win their Reveal Exfoliating Foam Facial Wash and more, valued at $198.

 

Three (3) winners will receive the following bundle:
–1 Reveal Exfoliating Foam Facial Wash
–1 Virgin Marula Oil
–1 Tranquility Dry Body Oil
Prizing valued at $198 provided by Ayr Skin Care

How to Enter:
– Complete the required action(s) below for entry to the giveaway
– Earn extra entries by adding us on various social media

Selection:
The winner will be chosen at random using Rafflecopter.com and will be contacted within 48 hours after the giveaway has ended. The winner will be given 72 hours to claim his or her prize before he or she must forfeit it to another winner.

Giveaway open to U.S. residents, 18+ years old only.

a Rafflecopter giveaway

About Ayr Skin Care

All great things begin when necessity is coupled with a good idea and fueled by passion.  The story behind Ayr (pronounced “air”) Skin Care is no different.

Meeting a Deeply Personal Need
Because of lifelong skin sensitivity, Ayr Skin Care founder, Kirsten Thomas, found it imperative to seek out non-irritating and non-toxic products for her sensitive skin. Born in Southern California, she remembers, even as a child, her mother’s never-ending quest to find anything that would not irritate Kirsten’s delicate skin.

A New Company is Born
Ayr Skin Care Giveaway: Prizing,  images, and summaries provided by Ayr Skin Care

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

