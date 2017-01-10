Sweepstakes

Broad City Season 3 Giveaway

by Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Cliché Magazine is partnering with Comedy Central for a Broad City Season 3 giveaway you won’t want to miss! The critically acclaimed Comedy Central series from executive producer Amy Poehler is back with Season 3 and Abbi and Ilana are ready for more adventures. Join them as they take New York City by storm! Enter below for your chance to win a copy of Broad City: Season 3 on DVD, in stores now — which includes all 10 episodes from Season 3, uncensored, with 30+ minutes of bonus features — and a $50 Visa gift card!

YASSS KWEEN! One (1) winner receives:
– copy of BROAD CITY: Season 3 on DVD
– $50 Visa Gift Card to purchase snacks to binge-watch with your baddest BFFS
Prizing and samples provided by Comedy Central

How to Enter:
– Fill out the form below for entry to the giveaway
– Earn extra entries by sharing your referral link on social media!

Selection:
The winner will be chosen at random using Rafflecopter.com and will be contacted within 48 hours after the giveaway has ended. The winner will be given 72 hours to claim his or her prize before he or she must forfeit it to another winner.

Giveaway open to U.S. addresses only.

TrophyBroad City Season 3 Giveaway
Your Entries
0
Total Entries
1
Days Left
15
One (1) winner receives:
– a copy of BROAD CITY: Season 3 on DVD
– $50 Visa Gift Card
Prizing provided by Comedy Central
remaining
Official Rules Powered by Cliché Magazine
close

Contest Rules & Disclaimer

One (1) giveaway winner will be chosen at random using random.org. The winner will be contacted via email within 72 hours after the giveaway has ended. The winner will then have 5 days to respond to claim his or her price; otherwise, they forfeit the prize to another winner. Giveaways are only open for those in the U.S.

Prizing courtesy of Comedy Central


BROAD CITY: SEASON 3 ON DVD
IN STORES NOW!
Official Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | #BroadCity

Enter more Giveaways on ClicheMag.com

Broad City Season 3 Giveaway: Prizing, photographs, and summaries courtesy of Comedy Central

, 0 Comments 0
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

The New Low Talks Debut Album "Continuance" and New Beginnings
You may also like
‘Yeah Baby!’ by Jillian Michaels Giveaway
‘Yeah Baby!’ by Jillian Michaels Giveaway
‘The Wangs vs. The World’ Giveaway
‘The Wangs vs. The World’ Giveaway
‘The Protector’ by Jodi Ellen Malpas Giveaway
‘The Protector’ by Jodi Ellen Malpas Giveaway

No Comments Yet.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *