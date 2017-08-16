Colourpop Yes, Please! Palette Giveaway

To celebrate the release of Cliché Magazine’s Aug/Sept 2017 issue, we are giving away Colourpop’s sold out Yes, Please! pressed powder shadow palette. “This palette is so popular that it keeps selling out in minutes and Colourpop has to keep restocking it,” says Editor in Chief Megan Portorreal. “Since it’s such a hot-ticket item, I thought: why not get one for our Cliché readers?” With over 100 5-star reviews on the Colourpop website and 12 beautifully vibrant, warm shades, this is the palette to have. Enter below for your chance to win this highly coveted eye shadow palette, which is perfect for a summer to fall seasonal transition!
One (1) winner will receive:
– One Yes, Please! eye shadow palette by Colourpop
Prizing provided by Cliché Magazine
How to Enter:
– Complete the required action(s) below for entry to the giveaway
– Earn extra entries by adding us on various social media
Selection:
The winner will be chosen at random using Rafflecopter.com and will be contacted within 48 hours after the giveaway has ended. The winner will be given 72 hours to claim his or her prize before he or she must forfeit it to another winner.
About the Yes, Please! Palette
Colourpop’s first ever fixed 12 pan palette is all about that golden hour glow – the hottest shades inspired by our fave time of the day. The palette includes these 12 gorgeous shades:
Full-Zip: matte warm ivory
Big Cocktails: matte orange
Champs: matte pale peachy nude
Bling: metallic rust
Louie: metallic duochrome red with a gold flip
Butter Cake: metallic pale yellow gold
Spoiled: matte brick red
Gno: matte burnt orange
Mischief: matte warm yellow
Note to Self: matte warm caramel
Chauffeur: metallic duochrome bright orange with a gold flip
French Kiss: matte deep red brown
