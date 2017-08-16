Colourpop Yes, Please! Palette Giveaway

To celebrate the release of Cliché Magazine’s Aug/Sept 2017 issue, we are giving away Colourpop’s sold out Yes, Please! pressed powder shadow palette. “This palette is so popular that it keeps selling out in minutes and Colourpop has to keep restocking it,” says Editor in Chief Megan Portorreal. “Since it’s such a hot-ticket item, I thought: why not get one for our Cliché readers?” With over 100 5-star reviews on the Colourpop website and 12 beautifully vibrant, warm shades, this is the palette to have. Enter below for your chance to win this highly coveted eye shadow palette, which is perfect for a summer to fall seasonal transition!

One (1) winner will receive:

– One Yes, Please! eye shadow palette by Colourpop

Prizing provided by Cliché Magazine

How to Enter:

– Complete the required action(s) below for entry to the giveaway

– Earn extra entries by adding us on various social media

Selection:

The winner will be chosen at random using Rafflecopter.com and will be contacted within 48 hours after the giveaway has ended. The winner will be given 72 hours to claim his or her prize before he or she must forfeit it to another winner.

Giveaway open to U.S. addresses only.

About the Yes, Please! Palette

Colourpop’s first ever fixed 12 pan palette is all about that golden hour glow – the hottest shades inspired by our fave time of the day. The palette includes these 12 gorgeous shades:

Full-Zip: matte warm ivory

Big Cocktails: matte orange

Champs: matte pale peachy nude

Bling: metallic rust

Louie: metallic duochrome red with a gold flip

Butter Cake: metallic pale yellow gold

Spoiled: matte brick red

Gno: matte burnt orange

Mischief: matte warm yellow

Note to Self: matte warm caramel

Chauffeur: metallic duochrome bright orange with a gold flip

French Kiss: matte deep red brown

