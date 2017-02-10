Cliché Magazine is partnering with Doucce for a beautiful Valentine’s Day giveaway you won’t want to miss! Turn your usual beauty routine up a notch with Doucce’s romantic, limited edition Valentine’s Day Gift Set. Complete with Doucce’s Freematic Eye Shadow Palette, Boombastic Lash Volumizer Mascara, Wet Fusion Lip Stick in French Luxury, and Ultra Precision Eye Liner, you’ll be more than ready for special date nights to come. Enter below for your chance to win this fabulous prize!



One (1) winner receives:

– 1 Valentine’s Day Gift Set from Doucce

Prizing valued at $65 provided by Doucce

How to Enter:

– Complete the required action(s) below for entry to the giveaway

– Earn extra entries by adding us on various social media

Selection:

The winner will be chosen at random using Rafflecopter.com and will be contacted within 48 hours after the giveaway has ended. The winner will be given 72 hours to claim his or her prize before he or she must forfeit it to another winner.

Giveaway open to U.S. addresses only.

About Doucce

“Doucce was founded in New York by two fashion and beauty executives with the intent of giving women and artists across the world, the opportunity to discover their individuality. Though Doucce was born in New York, its name was inspired by the French word “douce”, which means soft and elegant. Doucce’s brand philosophy, Discover Your Individuality was inspired by Parisian elegance and New York attitude. Each one of Doucce’s innovative products embodies the underlying meaning of the brands name and ideals, by combining high fashion hues and contemporary packaging, to create the perfect combination of trendy and très chic.” Read more on Doucce.com

Doucce Valentine’s Day Gift Set Giveaway: Prizing, photographs, and summaries courtesy of Doucce