‘Feminist Baby’ by Loryn Brantz Giveaway

by Monday, April 10, 2017

Cliché Magazine is partnering with Disney-Hyperion for a Feminist Baby by Loryn Brantz giveaway you won’t want to miss! In this adorable new board book, readers are introduced to a sweet baby girl who’s “not afraid to do her own thing, and wants to make as much noise as possible along the way.” Enter below for your chance to win a copy of Feminist Baby, in stores April 11, as well as a $50 Visa gift card, branded tote bag, and a matching pin!

 
One (1) winner will receive:
– A copy of Feminist Baby
– A branded tote bag and pin
– A $50 Visa gift card for whatever your little feminist picks
Prizing and samples provided by Disney-Hyperion

How to Enter:
– Complete the required action(s) below for entry to the giveaway
– Earn extra entries by adding us on various social media

Selection:
The winner will be chosen at random using Rafflecopter.com and will be contacted within 48 hours after the giveaway has ended. The winner will be given 72 hours to claim his or her prize before he or she must forfeit it to another winner.

Giveaway open to U.S. addresses only.

a Rafflecopter giveaway

Synopsis

Feminist Baby likes pink and blue.
Sometimes she’ll throw up on you! 
Feminist Baby chooses what to wear
and if you don’t like it she doesn’t care! 

Meet the irrepressible Feminist Baby in this refreshing, clever board book about a girl who’s not afraid to do her own thing, and wants to make as much noise as possible along the way!

About the Author

Loryn Brantz is a two-time Emmy Award-winning author, illustrator, and design professional. Her picture book Harvey the Child Mime was the recipient of the 2010 Moonbeam Children’s Book Award for Best First Picture Book. Loryn lives in New York City, where she is on staff at BuzzFeed writing and illustrating about feminism and body image. Find her online at www.lorynbrantz.com or www.facebook.com/LorynBrantzBooks.

