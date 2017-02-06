Cliché Magazine is partnering with Little, Brown & Co. for a Frostblood by Elly Blake giveaway you won’t want to miss! Frostblood is the first book in the Frostblood Saga and is about a world “where flame and ice are mortal enemies, but together create a power that could change everything.” Enter below for your chance to win a copy of Frostblood by Elly Blake, in stores now, as well as a branded nail polish duo and a $50 Visa gift card!



One (1) winner receives:

– A copy of Frostblood

– branded nail polish duo in shades of fire and frost

– $50 Visa gift card

Prizing and samples provided by Little, Brown & Co.

Synopsis

The Frost King will burn.

Seventeen-year-old Ruby is a Fireblood who has concealed her powers of heat and flame from the cruel Frostblood ruling class her entire life. But when her mother is killed trying to protect her, and rebel Frostbloods demand her help to overthrow their bloodthirsty king, she agrees to come out of hiding, desperate to have her revenge.

Despite her unpredictable abilities, Ruby trains with the rebels and the infuriating—yet irresistible—Arcus, who seems to think of her as nothing more than a weapon. But before they can take action, Ruby is captured and forced to compete in the king’s tournaments that pit Fireblood prisoners against Frostblood champions. Now she has only one chance to destroy the maniacal ruler who has taken everything from her—and from the icy young man she has come to love.

Vivid and compelling, Frostblood is the first in an exhilarating series about a world where flame and ice are mortal enemies . . . but together create a power that could change everything.

About the Author

Elly Blake loves fairy tales, old houses, and owls. After earning a degree in English literature, she held a series of seemingly random jobs, including project manager, customs clerk, graphic designer, and reporter for a local business magazine before finally landing on her current job as a library assistant. She lives in Southwestern Ontario with her husband, kids, and a Siberian Husky mix that definitely shows frostblood tendencies.

