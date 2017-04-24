Cliché Magazine is partnering with Bragi for a giveaway you won’t want to miss! Known for their truly wireless headphones, Bragi prides itself in creating top notch products for music lovers everywhere. The Headphone is a customer favorite and makes listening to music anywhere on the go a breeze. With up to 6 hours of play time, you can take these headphones with you on your next adventure. Enter below for your chance to win your very own pair!

One (1) winner will receive:

– 1 pair of The Headphone by Bragi

Prizing valued at $149 provided by Bragi

How to Enter:

– Complete the required action(s) below for entry to the giveaway

– Earn extra entries by adding us on various social media

Selection:

The winner will be chosen at random using Rafflecopter.com and will be contacted within 48 hours after the giveaway has ended. The winner will be given 72 hours to claim his or her prize before he or she must forfeit it to another winner.

Giveaway open to U.S. addresses only.

About The Headphone

“With Knowles® Balanced Armature Speakers, The Headphone delivers a rich, dynamic stereo experience anywhere, anytime. Switch between tracks, take phone calls, activate Audio Transparency and deliver voice commands, all without having to look at a smartphone. Three different FitTip sizes mean a comfortable, secure fit without having to make adjustments.” To learn more about The Headphone, visit www.bragi.com/theheadphone.

The Headphone by Bragi Giveaway: Prizing and photos courtesy of Bragi