Cliché Magazine is partnering with Little, Brown & Co. for a Humans, Bow Down by James Patterson giveaway you won’t want to miss! In Patterson’s newest book, readers will join Six, “a feisty, determined young woman whose family was killed with the first shots of the war,” in her rebellion against the Robots and her quest to save humanity. Enter below for your chance to win a copy of Humans, Bow Down, in stores now, as well as a $100 Visa gift card (to stock up on survival supplies, of course)!



One (1) winner receives:

– 1 copy of Humans, Bow Down

– A $100 Visa gift card

Prizing and samples provided by Little, Brown & Co.

How to Enter:

– Complete the required action(s) below for entry to the giveaway

– Earn extra entries by adding us on various social media

Selection:

The winner will be chosen at random using Rafflecopter.com and will be contacted within 48 hours after the giveaway has ended. The winner will be given 72 hours to claim his or her prize before he or she must forfeit it to another winner.

Giveaway open to U.S. addresses only.

a Rafflecopter giveaway



Synopsis

In a world run by machines, humans are an endangered species.

The Great War is over. The Robots have won. The humans who survived have two choices—they can submit and serve the vicious rulers they created or be banished to the Reserve, a desolate, unforgiving landscape where it’s a crime to be human. And the robots aren’t content—following the orders of their soulless leader, they’re planning to conquer humanity’s last refuge. With nothing left to lose, Six, a feisty, determined young woman whose family was killed with the first shots of the war, is a rebel with a cause. On the run for her life after an attempted massacre, Six is determined to save humanity before the robots finish what the Great War started and wipe humans off the face of the earth, once and for all.

About the Author

James Patterson received the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community at the 2015 National Book Awards. He holds the Guinness World Record for the most #1 New York Times bestsellers, and his books have sold more than 325 million copies worldwide.

A tireless champion of the power of books and reading, Patterson has created a new children’s book imprint, JIMMY Patterson, whose mission is simple: “We want every kid who finishes a JIMMY Book to say, ‘PLEASE GIVE ME ANOTHER BOOK.’” He has donated more than one million books to students and soldiers and funds over four hundred Teacher Education Scholarships at twenty-four colleges and universities. He has also donated millions to independent bookstores and school libraries. Patterson will be investing his proceeds from the sales of JIMMY Patterson Books in pro-reading initiatives.

Connect

Visit the Official Site

Follow James Patterson on Twitter & Instagram

Like James Patterson on Facebook

#HumansBowDown

Enter more Giveaways on ClicheMag.com

‘Humans, Bow Down’ by James Patterson Giveaway: Prizing, photographs, and summaries courtesy of Little, Brown & Co.