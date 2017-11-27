‘How to Instant Pot’ Cookbook Giveaway

This holiday season, we are partnering with Workman Publishing for a cookbook giveaway you won’t want to miss! With How to Instant Pot by Daniel Shumski, you can change the way you cook and make delicious meals by mastering all the functions of one-pot appliances. With over 100 recipes and helpful lessons, you’ll be inspired to try new dishes well beyond the holiday season. Enter below for your chance to win a copy of a book, plus an instant pot to put your skills to the test!

One (1) winner will receive the following:

– 1 copy of How to Instant Pot

– 1 Instant Pot appliance

Prizing and samples courtesy of Workman Publishing

About the Cookbook

Master the revolutionary appliance that’s changing the way we cook!

The only Instant Pot cookbook that is organized by function, How to Instant Pot is both a guide to understanding the Instant Pot basics and a foodie’s creative collection of over 100 recipes specially crafted to take advantage of the Instant Pot’s many virtues, from cooking perfect risotto in six minutes, no stirring required, to five kinds of yogurt, to creating one-hour killer chili and soups from scratch, using dried beans.

About the Author

Daniel Shumski is a writer and editor who has hunted ramen in Tokyo for the Washington Post and tracked down ice cream in Buenos Aires for the Los Angeles Times. Between stints at the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Tribune, he worked for a Midwestern heirloom apple orchard. His bestselling first book, Will It Waffle?: 53 Irresistible and Unexpected Recipes to Make in a Waffle Iron, won praise from the New York Times, People magazine, and Food52. He lives in Montreal.

