‘Sheet Pan Suppers Meatless’ Cookbook Giveaway

Just in time for holiday cooking season, we are partnering with Workman Publishing for a delicious giveaway you won’t want to miss! Raquel Pelzel’s new cookbook Sheet Pan Suppers Meatless is out now and contains one tasty recipe after another. Vegans, those following a gluten-free diet, or even those who are just interested in experimenting with meatless meals would love this cookbook. From filling meals like Chickpea and Squash Stew with Crispy Tofu to desserts like Sticky Toffee Pudding, there’s something for everyone. Enter below for your chance to win this cookbook and more!

One (1) winner will receive:

– A copy of Sheet Pan Suppers Meatless

– One Zwilling Pro vegetable knife

Prizing and samples provided by Workman Publishing

ABOUT THE BOOK

Sheet Pan Suppers Meatless is the follow-up book to Sheet Pan Suppers and is completely vegetarian.

The magic of Sheet Pan Suppers is back, bringing its inspired one-pan approach to vegetarians, flexitarians, vegans, those following a gluten-free diet, and everyone who’s interested in adding delicious, meatless meals to their repertoire.

Not only is cooking on a sheet pan incredibly easy and convenient, but it uses three techniques—roasting, baking, or broiling—that intensify flavors, resulting in vegetable-forward cooking that has never tasted so good.

And never has cooking on a sheet pan been so creative. Here’s how to cook pasta in a sheet pan—like No-Boil Mac and Cheese or Orzo with Pan-Roasted Tomatoes, Lemon, and Mozzarella. How to cook soups, salads, and stews in a sheet pan—including Roasted Tomato Gazpacho with Toasty Croutons, Chickpea and Squash Stew with Crispy Tofu, and Sweet Potato, Arugula, and Pecan Salad. Plus here’s how to make chips (Sesame-Miso Kale Chips), pizzas, pot pies, vegetable braises, risottos, polenta, granola. And desserts, of course, from a Pear Galette to Dulce de Leche Pumpkin Squares to an incredible vegan Sticky Toffee Pudding.

Amazingly convenient, amazingly versatile, amazingly tasty, Sheet Pan Suppers Meatless reinvents plant-based cooking, making it easy for everyone to put vegetables front and center at the family meal.

ABOUT RAQUEL PELZEL

Raquel Pelzel has created original recipes for Saveur, the Wall Street Journal, Every Day with Rachael Ray, Shape, and Epicurious, among many others. Formerly an editor at Cook’s Illustrated and the senior food editor and test kitchen director for Tasting Table, Pelzel has written more than 20 cookbooks and has judged Food Network shows including Chopped Junior and Beat Bobby Flay. Pelzel lives in Brooklyn, New York, with her two sons.

