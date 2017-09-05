Stand Atlantic ‘Sidewinder’ EP Giveaway

Stand Atlantic fans, rejoice! We at Cliché Magazine are partnering up with Rude Records and Stand Atlantic for a giveaway you won’t want to miss. Stand Atlantic, made up of Bonnie Fraser (vocals), Jonno Panichi (drums), and David Potter (bass), recently released their “Sidewinder” music video in anticipation of their EP of the same name, out September 15. And we’re giving away one physical copy of the EP and a Stand Atlantic t-shirt for one lucky fan!

One (1) winner will receive:

– One physical copy of Stand Atlantic’s Sidewinder EP

– One Stand Atlantic t-shirt

Prizing provided by Rude Records and Stand Atlantic

How to Enter:

– Complete the required action(s) below for entry to the giveaway

– Earn extra entries by adding us on various social media

Selection:

The winner will be chosen at random using Rafflecopter.com and will be contacted within 48 hours after the giveaway has ended. The winner will be given 72 hours to claim his or her prize before he or she must forfeit it to another winner.

Giveaway open to U.S. addresses only.

Sidewinder EP Tracklist

Sidewinder Mess I Made Push Coffee At Midnight Chemicals

