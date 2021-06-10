50 Shades of Green: 5 Ways to Lead a More Environmentally-Friendly Lifestyle

Today we want to share 5 ways to lead a more environmentally friendly lifestyle. Green is the new black. As climate change rears its ugly head and out of control toxic pollution proliferates, making an effort to preserve natural resources and reduce environmentally harmful practices has become more critical than ever.

While climate change, warming oceans, poisoned wildlife, and resource shortages point to an apparent environmental emergency, it’s not always easy being green. If you’re feeling concerned about whether or not your seemingly minute contributions to environmental sustainability are significant enough to make a difference, you’re not alone. Apprehension surrounding the efficacy of a few small actions is perhaps the most common deterrent to individuals showing some love to mother earth.

Luckily, the jury is in. Environmental scientists agree that the implementation of even one environmentally-friendly habit per day can lead to substantial change. So, if you’re ready to channel your inner tree-hugger and make an effort to protect the planet, but you’re not sure where to start, check out these ways to lead a more environmentally friendly lifestyle.

Opt for used car parts over new

According to Tear-A-Part, a pick and pull in Utah, auto salvage yards are a “sustainable, environmentally-sound solution for junk cars.” Not only are used car parts from pick-and-pulls more cost-effective and more readily available, but they also tend to be significantly more environmentally friendly. Recycling used auto parts decreases the number of auto parts that waste or rust away in junkyards. Since the creation of new auto parts requires mining for resources like steel and involves manufacturing practices that negatively contribute to pollution, opting for used auto parts reduces environmentally hostile processes.

Prioritize energy conservation

Perhaps the easiest way to contribute to significant energy conservation is to be mindful of the electricity you consume. Remind yourself to turn off lights and electronics when you leave the room or the house, and only plugin essential devices. As a result, your environmental footprint and your electricity bill will shrink dramatically.

Cut back on meat consumption

If you’re a carnivore, the notion of reducing your animal product intake may make you wince. Luckily, a host of delicious plant-based meat replacements have flooded the market. Even skipping red meat a few times per week can dramatically reduce your carbon footprint by lowering the demand for meat processing practices that cause carbon emissions to skyrocket.

Reuse and recycle

By reusing and recycling clothing, containers, cardboard, and other recyclable materials, you can conserve dwindling natural resources. Recycling contributes to reducing pollution generated during the harvesting and processing of natural resources and also helps to diminish quantities of waste sent to landfills. If your area doesn’t offer recycling support, consider starting a compost pile or reusing your materials as much as possible.

Limit your plastic use

Plastic is everywhere. The most common material for the making of storage and food preservation items, plastic waste pollutes the environment upon being disregarded or incinerated. By swapping plastic products with reusable drinking bottles or stylish canvas totes, you can help keep plastic waste out of oceans and landfills.

In conclusion

Once you implement these simple but significant eco-friendly tactics, your wallet and the planet will thank you.

Read more lifestyle and technology articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons