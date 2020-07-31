Handy Advice Before Buying a Used Smartphone

Considering a new phone? Well, why not go for a second hand one? You get the same quality phone at a fraction of the cost and often without the hassle of a contract as you own the phone. Here is what to look out for.

Think About The Features You Want Your Smartphone To Have

You should find out about the features that the model offers you that you are interested in buying. You can conduct an online search to find the specifications of the model you intend to buy. Look for functionalities and features of the phone. This usually includes things like the operating system, touchscreen display, RAM, storage capacity, Wi-Fi connectivity, and camera. You can find a great deal on a used smartphone on the Surplus Database.

Ensure The The Phone Is Not Lost Or Stolen

It is inadvisable to buy a lost or stolen smartphone. Before buying a used phone online, review the complete records of the mobile phone. Check on the IMEI on the phone that will identify the status of the phone and whether it is blacklisted. A blacklisted Smartphone is useless as you won’t be able to activate the phone. Also, read up on testimonials and reviews of both unhappy and happy customers on the site of the seller. You can also call the online provider to ask whether they can assure you that they do not sell lost or stolen phones.

Check For Any Glitches On The Screen Of The Phone

Another important consideration is to check the body and screen-display on the phone. Make sure there are no glitches. In most cases, if a phone has been dropped multiple times by a previous owner, make sure you examine the screen carefully to make sure there are no glitches or physical defects around the body and the screen of the phone. If you notice any glitches or scratches, you should not be buying the phone.

Ensure That The Battery Life Is Still Good

The battery is an important component of any smartphone. Even though it provides power to a mobile phone, they start to lose their capacity over time and their ability to retain a charge. If the phone is already 1 to 2 years old, the battery capacity will usually be around 80% of what it once was. Make sure the battery still holds power when buying a refurbished or used smartphone.

Ask If The Phone Is Locked Or Unlocked

An unlocked phone is the best option when buying a refurbished or used phone. This type of phone allows you to use your preferred network service. The locked phones may mean that you can only use a specific carrier, which limits you to what service carrier you can use. Make sure that you have asked whether the phone is unlocked or locked to help you save money and time.

Ask About The Warranty

After you have decided on all the important factors that you want in a phone and you find one or more phones that you like, ask the seller to provide you with a warranty that is reasonable. In most cases, resellers and dealers provide 1-year warranties on all refurbished and used phones.

Check On The Return Policy

In addition to a warranty, you should also make sure you understand the return policy of the dealer or reseller. An authorized seller will offer a 7-day money-back guarantee on all types of refurbished or second-hand smartphones. This will mean that if your used mobile phone is not matching up to your expectations or it is giving you problems, you can return the phone to the dealer or seller for a money-back refund or to choose another phone. Make sure that you use the phone in the first 7 days of your purchase to pick up any issues.

